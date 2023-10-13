Update Two

Changes
- Updated engine version
- Reenabled Steam Achievements
- Added Background checks for DLC
- Added a new Achievement
- Added a new soundtrack to the Lost Forest
- Added a new progressive system in greenvale, making the centre island accessable by postgame
- Changed the old man's dialogue in greenvale to reflect the above change
- Changed the dialogue in the swamp area to remove real names (oops)
- Changed Shane's dialogue at the grounded fallen temple postgame suggesting future content
- The swamp area now fully heals the player after reading "the message"
- Updated the swamp so the area can be revisited
- Updated the card system to allow future expansion
- Added toggle for ATB bars in battle
- Added a changelog in the main menu
- Added a credits option to the main menu
- Added a twitch link to the main menu
- Updated Credits
- Removed content made for Subratathon that does not apply to public builds
- Removed the F12 inspector
- Removed the F8 inspector
Fixes
- Fixed an out of bounds exploit in greenvale
- Fixed a bug where peks would become invisible after completing the game
- Fixed a crash loop on startup
- Fixed a crash when battling pepper for the second time
- Fixed a few spelling mistakes
- Fixed an error where a treestump was incorrectly labeled as a bucket in the lost forest
- Fixed a bug where the grounded fallen temple area was looped incorrectly.
- Fixed a bug where the speed increase from the swamp would persist
- Fixed a bug where the snow confetti would persist after visiting the swamp
- Fixed a bug where the cars in the city would continue through terrain
- Fixed a bug where the car crash enjoyer would pass through the tyre bridge
