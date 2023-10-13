 Skip to content

Legend of Peks update for 13 October 2023

Update Two

Build 12438322 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Updated engine version
  • Reenabled Steam Achievements
  • Added Background checks for DLC
  • Added a new Achievement
  • Added a new soundtrack to the Lost Forest
  • Added a new progressive system in greenvale, making the centre island accessable by postgame
  • Changed the old man's dialogue in greenvale to reflect the above change
  • Changed the dialogue in the swamp area to remove real names (oops)
  • Changed Shane's dialogue at the grounded fallen temple postgame suggesting future content
  • The swamp area now fully heals the player after reading "the message"
  • Updated the swamp so the area can be revisited
  • Updated the card system to allow future expansion
  • Added toggle for ATB bars in battle
  • Added a changelog in the main menu
  • Added a credits option to the main menu
  • Added a twitch link to the main menu
  • Updated Credits
  • Removed content made for Subratathon that does not apply to public builds
  • Removed the F12 inspector
  • Removed the F8 inspector

Fixes

  • Fixed an out of bounds exploit in greenvale
  • Fixed a bug where peks would become invisible after completing the game
  • Fixed a crash loop on startup
  • Fixed a crash when battling pepper for the second time
  • Fixed a few spelling mistakes
  • Fixed an error where a treestump was incorrectly labeled as a bucket in the lost forest
  • Fixed a bug where the grounded fallen temple area was looped incorrectly.
  • Fixed a bug where the speed increase from the swamp would persist
  • Fixed a bug where the snow confetti would persist after visiting the swamp
  • Fixed a bug where the cars in the city would continue through terrain
  • Fixed a bug where the car crash enjoyer would pass through the tyre bridge

