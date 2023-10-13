 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Chronicles of Vaeltaja: In Search of the Great Wanderer update for 13 October 2023

Chronicles of Vaeltaja Hot Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 12438262 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug that prevented enemies sometimes appearing.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2421441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2421443
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link