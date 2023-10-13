Added more areas to the siderooms

Essentially, there's now a parking garage type area tacked onto the front of the first sublevel giving the level a more grand start. Very atmospheric.

Made changes to level 7

Level 7's spawn is less bright, the tape recorder plays louder, and the skeletons at the bottom are back. The exit to level 8 now has a large dark hole instead of a simple metal door.

Did LODs for many meshes

This includes some guns, but it's mostly props in levels like foods, desks, tables, cabinets, and other larger furniture items that could use some optimization. (LOD stands for "Level of details" and it helps optimization to add them).

Did optimizations to ticking

Some objects that shouldn't be called to function every frame now aren't called to function every frame. This includes several objects, like signs, houses, billboards, shells, and more.

Made level 1 more optimized

It's still not there yet, however it is much closer. The two optimization techniques explained above go into effect here (and other places).

Added many new openings in level 0

There are now several more openings and hallways to connect existing rooms. There are also more lights in darker areas to add to a monotonous vibe. There's also a couple of new "shifting wall" hallucinations.

Removed a blocking vent in level 0

The annoying vent at the start of the level is gone. Yeah sure, you could just get the crowbar and destroy it. However, I don't fancy puzzles XD

Replaced the Ice Cat memorial with the Basil memorial

Minor change, the "Ice Cat" cat memorial we put in game was for a cat who's owner is now a member banned from our discord server. We have replaced that memorial with one for our late cat, Basil.

That's all for today, thanks for reading!