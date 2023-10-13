Patch 1.10 - Survival Mode PART III

Weekend is here - time to Ascend! The Survival Mode has been updated with new waves, surprise encounters and boss events! Find a full list below:

New Biomes: Survival now starts in the Elevator stage, and will eventually lead you towards the edge of the galaxy!

Creeping Goats now spawn from the sides.

Creeping Goats no longer have a level cap, and will keep getting faster & stronger as you proceed through Survival Mode. Goats will stop spawning for 15 sec when a boss encounter begins.

New enemy waves from Catacombs stage has been added to Survival (Scarecrows, Crystal Bats and Flailers).

New Survival Challenges:

Ceasless Copters (enemy challenge)

Fodder Feast (enemy challenge)

Vario Triplets (Vario challenge)

Omni-Steel (Samurai challenge)

Samurai Split (Samurai challenge)

Slice & Dice (Samurai challenge)

Fixes | Misc:

Aim could sometimes lock for a moment after shooting a Power Shot. This has been fixed.

Scarecrows now move in a circle around you, instead of dissapearing completely. They turn semi-transparent, and can still be shot in this phase.

Valchemist should now be properly disposed of when beaten in Survival Mode.

We're doing a weekend hi-score competition over on our Discord! For a chance to win Savant swag, join us and find out more: D-Pad Discord

Please enjoy the weekend ahead, and bear with us as we continue working on 'Classic Mode' and additional future surprises!