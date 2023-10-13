 Skip to content

Space Station Tycoon update for 13 October 2023

14.10 Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 12438148 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a crash that would happen when the android merchant visits.
  • Nerfed employee revolt frequency.
  • Clamped the number of employees that can resign to 5.
  • The repair bay now gets unlocked earlier at level 3.
  • UI improvements.

