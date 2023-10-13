- Fixed a crash that would happen when the android merchant visits.
- Nerfed employee revolt frequency.
- Clamped the number of employees that can resign to 5.
- The repair bay now gets unlocked earlier at level 3.
- UI improvements.
Space Station Tycoon update for 13 October 2023
14.10 Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Space Station Tycoon Depot 1324271
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update