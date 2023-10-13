 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

InfraSpace update for 13 October 2023

Patch 1.6.380

Share · View all patches · Build 12438115 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

And a quick patch coming in hot right after Friday Dev News:

  • Fixed an issue where distribution center would request too many resources from collection center and destroy the superfluous ones

I hope this helps!
Happy playing!

Changed files in this update

InfraSpace Content Depot 1511461
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1511462
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link