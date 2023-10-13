Alpha 1.4 Patch - October 13th

Hello everyone! I hope you are all having an amazing October! I know I am, as I am happy to announce one of the biggest updates to the game since its release into Early Access.

To start...

Notebook System

This new system is a work-in-progress. By using the A Key, you can now choose between opening your map and opening your notebook.

The notebook currently only has functionality inside of Torren's Harbor, as it currently is a test. But it is a catalogue of people, places, and words-of-advice from various NPCs. Therefore, now there will be images of dungeons, locations, and towns placed within the notebook to eliminate players getting lost or confused on the huge overworld map.

I hope this helps clear up one of the biggest roadblocks for new players!

Gamepad Function

The second exciting update is the new gamepad/controller support. Using JoyToKey, I have mapped out the controls for Azarine Heart onto your standard Xbox One remote, but it should work with any gamepad with equivalent controls and buttons. However, standard gamepad function has been disabled in-engine. Please use the discussion boards or join the Discord server to report any bugs. I check them almost daily.

The mapping (Xbox controller) goes as follows:

Arrow keys = Left stick

Z/Enter = A

X/Esc = B and Start

F = X

Shift(Dash) = Y

R = D-Pad Up

T = D-Pad Right

U = D-Pad Left

Y = D-Pad Down

Q = LB

G = LT

A = RB

K = RT

W = Select

H = L3

J = R3

Please reach out if any bugs or suggestions need to be brought up. Otherwise; happy playing!