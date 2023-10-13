Hot Fix for 0.17.2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 12438111 · Last edited 14 October 2023 – 00:09:04 UTC by Wendy

This update addresses several bugs from the new update.

Changes

New Halloween items added to Ghoulcery: Ethereal Flower Crown, Skelewings

Plaza - Bowling: Changed the seats in Bowling Alley to be more bowling-alley-like

Plaza - Bowling: Art pass on Bowling Alley's bowling ball return

Condo: Adjusted collision on table-less Covered Table variants

Condo: Added 2 new Autumn Leaves materials

Bug Fixes

Arcade: Fixed Cow Wheel kicking players off during gameplay

Plaza - Halloween: Fixed hidden treasure being inside a rock

Plaza - Billiards: Fixed dark lighting in Nightclub, causing issues for Billiards

Plaza - Bowling: Fixed visuals issues in Bowling Alley

Libretro: Fixed stylus materials on portable consoles

Condo - House: Fixed doors not networking properly

Condo - House: Hinge-based doors now have condo item settings

Condo - House: Fixed texture issues with bedroom carpet

