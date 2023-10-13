 Skip to content

Tower Unite update for 13 October 2023

Hot Fix for 0.17.2.0

Tower Unite update for 13 October 2023 · Build 12438111 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update addresses several bugs from the new update.

Changes

  • New Halloween items added to Ghoulcery: Ethereal Flower Crown, Skelewings
  • Plaza - Bowling: Changed the seats in Bowling Alley to be more bowling-alley-like
  • Plaza - Bowling: Art pass on Bowling Alley's bowling ball return
  • Condo: Adjusted collision on table-less Covered Table variants
  • Condo: Added 2 new Autumn Leaves materials

Bug Fixes

  • Arcade: Fixed Cow Wheel kicking players off during gameplay
  • Plaza - Halloween: Fixed hidden treasure being inside a rock
  • Plaza - Billiards: Fixed dark lighting in Nightclub, causing issues for Billiards
  • Plaza - Bowling: Fixed visuals issues in Bowling Alley
  • Libretro: Fixed stylus materials on portable consoles
  • Condo - House: Fixed doors not networking properly
  • Condo - House: Hinge-based doors now have condo item settings
  • Condo - House: Fixed texture issues with bedroom carpet

