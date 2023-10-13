Hotfix 0.1.1.1

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
NEW
- Added more tip text to training mode to continue helping improve the new player learning experience.
- Added new indicator arrows that spawn on hiding spots in training mode when the corruption warning appears at 80 corruption level to help guide new players to where hiding spots can be found.
- Added a new indicator arrow to the corruption mass in training mode that appears when corruption level reaches 100 to help new players have a better idea of what to do next.
- Added physics hit sounds to smack-able objects.
FIXED
- Fixed an issue where some save files prior to 0.1.0 were still holding onto old data causing absorbed energy to continue clearing on re-entering dungeons which is no longer an intended effect.
- Fixed an issue where Embodiment interactions sometimes spawn in with an incorrect rotation causing it to be unreadable by the player.
- Fixed an issue where some clients were not seeing other players on world map and mini map.
- Fixed an issue where dying while simultaneously clicking a hiding spot would cause the player to become stuck.
- Fixed an issue where dying during a hunt was not unloading the Hunt map as it does when crossing through the portal.
- Fixed an issue where Flash hunts still happen in the hunt map for a player that died during the hunt while the hunt is still active.
- Fixed an issue where if players exited Astral Form while next to an interactable object they would not see the nameplates of the object anymore.
- Fixed an issue where walking into a new dungeon while in Astral Form was not displaying training mode proxy tips until the player switched forms.
