Epicenter VR version 1.1 is now available!

Update 1.1 has finally arrived! This update brings two new guns, vastly improved throwing, and more!
Added Flare Gun
Added Flare
Added Benelli M4 Shotgun
Added Buckshot
Added Slug
Added ability to stack shotgun shells/flares in hand and inventory
Added ability to store shotgun shells in shell holder on the Benelli M4
Added tactical AK reload
Added ability to shoot grenades and flashbangs to detonate them
Updated all item offsets in player inventory
Updated some item offsets in hand (namely the AK Mag)
Updated throwing distance for all items (grenades are now viable)
Updated ejection direction and force for all spent shells
Updated chamber location on some guns
Updated fire rates on M4 and AK to be slower
Fixed issue where sometimes shots would not make noise for the zombies
Fixed issue where dead, ragdolled, or dismembered zombies would flee from flashbang explosions
Fixed null reference issue with exploding barrels in the dev/test scene
Known issue: The player has to use the A button to release the shotgun slide if the mag tube is empty
Workaround: None, press A to drop the slide or put a shell into the mag tube. Then the slide will unlock if you grab it.
If you have any issues or just want to come by and hangout, join the official Discord!
Changed files in this update