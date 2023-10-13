Epicenter VR version 1.1 is now available!

Update 1.1 has finally arrived! This update brings two new guns, vastly improved throwing, and more!

Added Flare Gun

Added Flare

Added Benelli M4 Shotgun

Added Buckshot

Added Slug

Added ability to stack shotgun shells/flares in hand and inventory

Added ability to store shotgun shells in shell holder on the Benelli M4

Added tactical AK reload

Added ability to shoot grenades and flashbangs to detonate them

Updated all item offsets in player inventory

Updated some item offsets in hand (namely the AK Mag)

Updated throwing distance for all items (grenades are now viable)

Updated ejection direction and force for all spent shells

Updated chamber location on some guns

Updated fire rates on M4 and AK to be slower

Fixed issue where sometimes shots would not make noise for the zombies

Fixed issue where dead, ragdolled, or dismembered zombies would flee from flashbang explosions

Fixed null reference issue with exploding barrels in the dev/test scene

Known issue: The player has to use the A button to release the shotgun slide if the mag tube is empty

Workaround: None, press A to drop the slide or put a shell into the mag tube. Then the slide will unlock if you grab it.

If you have any issues or just want to come by and hangout, join the official Discord!