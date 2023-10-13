 Skip to content

Boo Men update for 13 October 2023

Halloween Update is here!

Boo Men update for 13 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Happy Hauntings, burglars!

A Halloween update is here and features some exciting content!

A New Map: The Facility

The Facility is a randomly generated map AND you get to pick its size (small, medium, or large)!

A Halloween Event

Head on over to Riverglen to find the missing pieces to win a prize and explore fun easter eggs!

New Alarm System

Crime is rising and ghosts are starting to take security measures! Some maps now have an alarm system that needs to be disabled. If accidentally triggered, you will have 30 seconds to disarm it before the cops arrive!

Other Stuff

  • 3 Masks have been added
  • Gold mask is easier to see
  • Death screen displays random text
  • Other minor changes and bug fixes
🎃Happy Halloween!👻

