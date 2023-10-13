Happy Hauntings, burglars!
A Halloween update is here and features some exciting content!
A New Map: The Facility
The Facility is a randomly generated map AND you get to pick its size (small, medium, or large)!
A Halloween Event
Head on over to Riverglen to find the missing pieces to win a prize and explore fun easter eggs!
New Alarm System
Crime is rising and ghosts are starting to take security measures! Some maps now have an alarm system that needs to be disabled. If accidentally triggered, you will have 30 seconds to disarm it before the cops arrive!
Other Stuff
- 3 Masks have been added
- Gold mask is easier to see
- Death screen displays random text
- Other minor changes and bug fixes
Changed files in this update