Fairtravel Battle Playtest update for 13 October 2023

Update for 13-10-23

Changes

  • Fixed missing uniqueness for Nurturing Elemental and The Shadow
  • Fixed animation delay on burn animation
  • Added heal animation to Cawn's heal effect
  • Changed Darkness Core's effect to put X -1/-1 counters on target follower
  • Renamed World's End to Solar Eclipse
  • Grave Aura's effect now affects all discard piles
  • Changed Threaten's cost to 2 (down from 3)
  • Changed Raging Phoenix's cost to 3 mana, 1 passion, 1 justice (down from 4 mana, 2 passion, 2 justice)
  • Changed Hide Away's cost to 2 (down from 3)
  • Changed Darkness Cloak to 2 Darkness (down from 3)
  • Changed medium framerate handling on mobile to 60 FPS and default to low framerate on mobile (30 FPS)
  • Fixed prompt render order to no longer be covered by the main UI
  • Fixed some level up cards to be cancelable without consequence
  • Changed Pack Open screen to suggest mass opening when owning 10 packs (up from 4)
  • Improved AI to always have opposing heroes as part of their attackers' list rather than limiting to the top 4 targets only
  • Fixed Gauntlet of Power milling when attacking a follower with Impact
  • Updated themed booster pack images with new icons
  • Added new Lion Cub avatars

