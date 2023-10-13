Update for 13-10-23

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
Changes
- Fixed missing uniqueness for Nurturing Elemental and The Shadow
- Fixed animation delay on burn animation
- Added heal animation to Cawn's heal effect
- Changed Darkness Core's effect to put X -1/-1 counters on target follower
- Renamed World's End to Solar Eclipse
- Grave Aura's effect now affects all discard piles
- Changed Threaten's cost to 2 (down from 3)
- Changed Raging Phoenix's cost to 3 mana, 1 passion, 1 justice (down from 4 mana, 2 passion, 2 justice)
- Changed Hide Away's cost to 2 (down from 3)
- Changed Darkness Cloak to 2 Darkness (down from 3)
- Changed medium framerate handling on mobile to 60 FPS and default to low framerate on mobile (30 FPS)
- Fixed prompt render order to no longer be covered by the main UI
- Fixed some level up cards to be cancelable without consequence
- Changed Pack Open screen to suggest mass opening when owning 10 packs (up from 4)
- Improved AI to always have opposing heroes as part of their attackers' list rather than limiting to the top 4 targets only
- Fixed Gauntlet of Power milling when attacking a follower with Impact
- Updated themed booster pack images with new icons
- Added new Lion Cub avatars
