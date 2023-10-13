-Story mode now has 99 bag size. You won't need to worry about inventory management in this mode.
-Normal mode has an increase of +5 starting bag size.
Harvest Island update for 13 October 2023
Story Mode + Normal Mode Inventory Buff Build V1.17
Patchnotes via Steam Community
