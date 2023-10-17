 Skip to content

Rail Route update for 17 October 2023

Hotfix 1.16.16

Share · View all patches · Build 12437843 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community 

UPDATE: Repeat narration time of gain green points in the UnlockMoreOfferedContractsTask is now 240 sec instead of 30 sec

FIX: Regional Trains Stabling upgrade did not mention that it unlocks Coach Yard building  
FIX: Smart Format did not work for some localized texts in some languages because Smart Format Tag was not set. Migrated to shared metadata.```

