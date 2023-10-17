UPDATE: Repeat narration time of gain green points in the UnlockMoreOfferedContractsTask is now 240 sec instead of 30 sec
FIX: Regional Trains Stabling upgrade did not mention that it unlocks Coach Yard building
FIX: Smart Format did not work for some localized texts in some languages because Smart Format Tag was not set. Migrated to shared metadata.```
Rail Route: The Story of Jozic update for 17 October 2023
Hotfix 1.16.16
Patchnotes via Steam Community
