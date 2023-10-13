 Skip to content

One Hour One Life update for 13 October 2023

Weekly Update #138

Weekly Update #138

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Lots of fixes this week, still pushing through the list of user-reported issues.

You can now carry out most fermentation steps on top of the food preparation tables, and the full fermentation crocks are (slowly) moveable.

There's a way to farm worms without generating loads of excess soil, and worms themselves speed up the composting process.

A bunch of different sub-mechanisms from the machine shop can now be disassembled.

Hand carts no longer decay.

You can detach carts from a hitched riding horse, so the carts are no longer stuck attached to a horse.

