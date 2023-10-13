Weekly Update #138

Lots of fixes this week, still pushing through the list of user-reported issues.
You can now carry out most fermentation steps on top of the food preparation tables, and the full fermentation crocks are (slowly) moveable.
There's a way to farm worms without generating loads of excess soil, and worms themselves speed up the composting process.
A bunch of different sub-mechanisms from the machine shop can now be disassembled.
Hand carts no longer decay.
You can detach carts from a hitched riding horse, so the carts are no longer stuck attached to a horse.
Changed files in this update