Lily's Well - Friday the 13th Update

A new update for Lily's Well is here with new additions for both the game and the bonus art book dlc!
This new update has the following:
- The item system from Lost Cartridge Cold Read is now in Lily's Well! Items can be used in intractable locations in a much more convenient way!
- A new game from the main menu can now be started chronologically right before getting the True Ending after seeing the credits instead of the only option being to start fresh.
- Two new costumes are available to be unlocked.
- A new Alt End is available to be found
- New and Redrawn cutscene graphics have been added.
- Newly redrawn maps for certain locations have been added.
- The Art Book is now double in size and contains behind the scenes information on the Lily's Birthday video.
- Minor bug fixes.
- Minor spelling fixes.
- New flavor text added.
Changed files in this update