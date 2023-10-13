 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lily's Well update for 13 October 2023

Lily's Well - Friday the 13th Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12437749 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new update for Lily's Well is here with new additions for both the game and the bonus art book dlc!

This new update has the following:

  • The item system from Lost Cartridge Cold Read is now in Lily's Well! Items can be used in intractable locations in a much more convenient way!
  • A new game from the main menu can now be started chronologically right before getting the True Ending after seeing the credits instead of the only option being to start fresh.
  • Two new costumes are available to be unlocked.
  • A new Alt End is available to be found
  • New and Redrawn cutscene graphics have been added.
  • Newly redrawn maps for certain locations have been added.
  • The Art Book is now double in size and contains behind the scenes information on the Lily's Birthday video.
  • Minor bug fixes.
  • Minor spelling fixes.
  • New flavor text added.

Changed files in this update

Lily's Well Content Depot 1834871
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link