Regular Update. Version 0.2.7.0

Fog and Foraging Revisions.

-------------------------

Todays update continues the productive stride of cleaning up existing features and improving foundations for a quality game experience. A new starting location, improved fog and new harvestable items are significant to the game experience while internal engine changes improve the needed foundations for continued development.

Major Revisions.

----------------------

Significant internal engine revision for items and objects.

Objects and Game Items now have significant category or Types.

Three major object types are Resources, Structure, & Vehicle.

Revised item table and Item Descriptions

Internal engine revisions for improved harvesting and crafting.

World Terrain shifted for improved scenario development.

*Player inventory capacity returned to 25 total slots.



Rendering & Visuals.

----------------------

Revised shader fog effect for game objects.

Revised shader and rendering Glass panels.

Revised terrain fog for matching depths and visuals.

Fog color changes with day and night cycle.

*Small shader revisions and clean up.

Items & Game Mechanics.

----------------------

Major Item Table revision.

Added various harvestable mushrooms near starting location.

Respawn or starting location is now 200, 200.

Camp Generator location changed to 400, 200.

Added Prototype Hover Vehicles near Camp Generator

Removed ability to build or spawn Hover vehicles.

Removed ability to build or spawn Camp Generators.

Battery Drains faster when walking on cold terrain.

Player inventory capacity increased to 25 total slots.

Reset resource boulders in primary playfield.

New Items or Materials.

----------------------

Added Heat Born Mushrooms. Harvestable Resource.

Added Cold Born Mushrooms. Harvestable Resource.

Added Hybrid Mushroom. Harvestable Resource.

Added Soft Biomass. Obtained by simple processing.

Added Durable Biomass. Obtained by simple processing.

Added Oily Biomass. Obtained by simple processing.

Added Sticky Biomass. Obtained by simple processing.

Added Tough Biomass. Obtained by simple processing.

Added Heat Resistant Fibers. Obtained by simple processing.

Added Cold Resistant Fibers. Obtained by simple processing.

*Added Durable Hybrid Fibers. Obtained by simple processing.

Notes on intended game mechanics.

The last point of suit battery can endure randomly between 0 and 10 seconds depending on synchronization with a depletion tick.

Final point of Suit Battery randomly lasts 0 to 10 seconds.

Random endurance on Hydration is not implemented.

Final points of Health will not endure randomly.

Wall climbing is an intended game mechanic.

Sticking to platforms from underneath is not intended game.

Camp generator battery charge radius is a temporary mechanic.

0 Hydration meter will not cause instant game over status.

0 Battery meter will not cause instant game over status.

Health damage caused by 0 hydration is not yet implemented.

Health damage caused by 0 suit battery is not yet implemented.

BugFix

Bug Fix: Experiment Item stacks could glitch to 65,535.

Bug Fix: An unused object shader removed and replaced.

*Bug Fix: Hydro stat downtick error could wrap to 65,535