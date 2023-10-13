Hi everyone, in this patch we have a new weapon, the Flamethrower, and I tried to address all the feedback I've been receiving along the week about the Laser and Melee weapons.

I think the Laser Rifle will be better now, since I amped it's damage, widened the damage area and fixed the bugs related to damaging enemies.

New Weapon Flamethrower.

Laser rifle damage increased by 100%.

Laser rifle reload rate decreased from 5 to 4 seconds.

Fixed Laser Rifle not damaging some more enemies on some instances.

Fixed Laser Rifle shooting even when the player died.

Fixed Bandit Mask not reactivating when the cooldown ended.

Fixed Fire Bullet Effect only playing on the Host.

Living Needle now follows the autoAim.

Living Needle upgrade evolution changed.

Living Needle now resets it damage cooldown on impulse.

Steel meat level limited to 5.

Pills max level limited to 10.

Arsenal max level limited to 10.

Shuriken pack max level changed to 2.

New upgrade option Advance Clock.

New upgrade option Carapace.

New upgrade option Bat Edge.

Changed the moon positions so they all stays equidistant around the player.

Changing the Auto shoot settings on menu in game will reflect immediately.

Fixed the input menu showing Gamepad Buttons.

Fixed the input menu keeping the old Key in some cases.

Shotgun Werewolves number of projectiles reduced from 3 to 2.

Shotgun Werewolves precision decreased by 20%.

Xp Collector spawn chance increased from 0.01 to 0.04

Fixed Level Up sound not playing on offline.

Added "skill cooldown" and "damage reduction" to the stats in the pause menu.

Now the skills have a little bar showing their cooldowns.

Minimum damage adjusted to 0.1.

Skills icons and names have been modified to fit the Weapon Theme, ex. Strong Bullet becomes Strong Edge when using melee weapons.

As always, thanks for the feedback everyone.

The next content will probably be a new map, and maybe some revamp of the second level boss, I am not very fond of him.

See ya on the discussion forum.