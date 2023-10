Share · View all patches · Build 12437653 · Last edited 13 October 2023 – 21:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Build #50 has been rolled out for Windows and Mac. Just one fix, but it's a big one!

Fixed an issue where under certain conditions, certain little robots, would certainly crash the game.

Thank you for playing Little Learning Machines! Please look forward to larger future updates 🤖💗⚡