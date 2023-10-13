- Fixed an issue with snapping to layer.
- Refactored/improved performance on a number of pieces of tile-related code.
- Teleport movement element now lets you click a button to edit the position and selectively only move along some coordinates.
- Pathfinding stubs are exposed, but disabled in-engine. I have to expose these in the editor (so that I can leverage/test it), but have to disable when releasing so that the engine doesn't freeze (which is what is happening right now).
RPG Architect update for 13 October 2023
Bug Fixes and Feature Updates
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2158671 Depot 2158671
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2158672 Depot 2158672
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2158673 Depot 2158673
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2158674 Depot 2158674
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update