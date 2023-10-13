 Skip to content

RPG Architect update for 13 October 2023

Bug Fixes and Feature Updates

Build 12437649 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Fixed an issue with snapping to layer.
  • Refactored/improved performance on a number of pieces of tile-related code.
  • Teleport movement element now lets you click a button to edit the position and selectively only move along some coordinates.
  • Pathfinding stubs are exposed, but disabled in-engine. I have to expose these in the editor (so that I can leverage/test it), but have to disable when releasing so that the engine doesn't freeze (which is what is happening right now).

