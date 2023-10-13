 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

REDSHOT update for 13 October 2023

[v1.2.6] Minor fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 12437617 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a small patch that includes the following handful of minor fixes and improvements:

  • Fix looping slide sound when slugger does a slide attack
  • Increase flamethrower shoot velocity
  • Improve hurt overlay when player gets damaged
  • Fix chadwick facing wrong direction after fighting balrog
  • Fix sword creating 2 damage numbers after attacking when wearing glasses
  • Fix music playing after defeating helicopter if music is turned off
  • Fix flying shooter healthbar alignment when wearing glasses
  • Other minor fixes and improvements

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1745526 Depot 1745526
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link