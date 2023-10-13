[v1.2.6] Minor fixes

This is a small patch that includes the following handful of minor fixes and improvements:
- Fix looping slide sound when slugger does a slide attack
- Increase flamethrower shoot velocity
- Improve hurt overlay when player gets damaged
- Fix chadwick facing wrong direction after fighting balrog
- Fix sword creating 2 damage numbers after attacking when wearing glasses
- Fix music playing after defeating helicopter if music is turned off
- Fix flying shooter healthbar alignment when wearing glasses
- Other minor fixes and improvements
Changed files in this update