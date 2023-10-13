 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Heros and Monsters: Idle Clicker Game update for 13 October 2023

Number Formatting + Auto Save Notification

Share · View all patches · Build 12437586 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

V2.3.8
Added auto save notification in main Battle-screen
Added Number Formatting options in Main Menu

Bug Fixes
Save bug with main menu button, wouldn't trigger save script, now works correctly


Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2493561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link