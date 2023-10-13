Number Formatting + Auto Save Notification

V2.3.8
Added auto save notification in main Battle-screen
Added Number Formatting options in Main Menu
Bug Fixes
Save bug with main menu button, wouldn't trigger save script, now works correctly
Changed files in this update