-Fixed crashes for Localization
-Updated Japanese Localization
-Decrease amount of items for Special Gods offering
-Fixed Bridge visual item requirements
-Fixed Rain Glitch
Harvest Island update for 13 October 2023
Localization Crash + Rain Fix Build V1.16
