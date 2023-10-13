10/13/23 - Chaos Chain Update 1.25.0 (Police Faction + Event)

Chaos Chain

Salutations, dwellers...

Here is the next update for the game. It adds some police related stuff to the game. It's still early in terms of how much content there is for their faction, but more will come for sure. Check out the change log below!

Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.

**Bug Fixes:** * FIXED several enemies having incorrect stats with facewraps equipped **Changes & Additions:** * Took out some extra stuff in the "Unfinished Business" side quest that was a bit over the top for the supernatural (I went a bit too heavy on it for the holiday) * Removed the names over top of companion portraits (It was not necessary to have the names baked into the image with the names right beside the image itself in the menu) * Scavvers faction now have a 5% lower chance (65% now) to drop scrap, but a +52% chance (55% now) to drop circuitry * Corrupt cops now count as their own faction and have a faction-wide buff like other factions do (Their buffs are: +5% Shock Res, +5% Physical Res) * Thugs now count as their own faction (Loosely using the term here since they are not all linked together) and have a faction-wide buff like other factions do (Their buffs are: +5% Shock Res, +5% Shaken Res) * Added SCPD faction for battles (Unique bonuses: +5% Physical Res, +5% Stress Res) * Added SCPD Trooper enemy type (Can only happen under specific circumstances) * Added SCPD Officer enemy type (Can only happen under specific circumstances) * Added SCPD Enforcer enemy type (Can only happen under specific circumstances) * Added SCPD Patrol enemy troop (Event based) * Added police battle callout list * Added SCPD Crime Unit random travel event (There are versions for both metro and road travel - there are several outcomes and choices associated with this event) * A few other minor tweaks and changes here and there

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter so I can fix them. This update will be available shortly.

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Cryptic ːCStudiosː