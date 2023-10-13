Hopefully Fixed the Matchmaking system

🏴‍☠️ Ahoy, Mateys! Blazing Sails Update 2.0.8.2 is Here! 🏴‍☠️

🌟 We're excited to announce that Blazing Sails is back with a brand new update - version 2.0.8.2, and it's a game-changer! 🌟

What's new?

🔥 (Hopefully) Working Matchmaking: Bid farewell to the endless waits and set sail with your crew in no time! Our matchmaking system has been supercharged for a smoother gaming experience.

🏴‍☠️ Self-Hosted BR Mode Bug Fixes: Gather your crew, hoist your flag, and create your own Private Battle Royale matches. Take control of the high seas with your rules, your friends, and all the mayhem you desire!

🔫 Gun Game Bug Fixes: It's time to fine-tune your sharpshooting skills. We've made significant enhancements to the Gun Game mode to keep you on the edge of your cannons!

🛠️ Other Nautical Necessities: This update also brings a shipload of bug fixes, optimizations, and performance improvements to ensure your Blazing Sails experience is as smooth as the rolling tides.

So, assemble your crew, ready your cannons, and embark on a thrilling adventure in the treacherous world of Blazing Sails!

Set sail now and conquer the high seas with this new update! 🚢⚔️