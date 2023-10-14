 Skip to content

Heroes of a Broken Land 2 update for 14 October 2023

Larger worlds

Build 12437431

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's been too long since the last update, so I'm happy to finally get this out there.

The changes won't seem like much - world customization and larger fragments - but it's an important step in finishing off the core features.

Unfortunately larger worlds broke a lot of assumptions that much of the rest of the game had and broke many limits, which is why it took so long to release. There a still a few known issue in world generation that were caused by this change but game play braking and they're mostly related to aesthetics.

I expect the frequency of updates will be shorter from now on!

