It's been too long since the last update, so I'm happy to finally get this out there.

The changes won't seem like much - world customization and larger fragments - but it's an important step in finishing off the core features.

Unfortunately larger worlds broke a lot of assumptions that much of the rest of the game had and broke many limits, which is why it took so long to release. There a still a few known issue in world generation that were caused by this change but game play braking and they're mostly related to aesthetics.

I expect the frequency of updates will be shorter from now on!