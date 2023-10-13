Patch Build 0.6.7

Released a small patch build improving some AI and adding QoL changes and bug fixes. Have a nice weekend!
Patch Notes
-
Linden Forest - Reduced the amount of death caps the Spore King summons if/when he enters the world
-
Curse: Deathcaps - Reduced the number of deathcaps spawned. Lowered the frequency and increased distance from player to allow slightly easier navigation
-
Invader AI: Invader will no longer be able to move while healing
-
Invader AI: Invader will no longer attempt to attack the player if the player is not within a reasonable line of sight
-
Invader AI: Invader will no longer ground roll into the player
-
Invader AI: Adjusted the attack speed and animation to be more manageable and fair
-
Refactored the Invader script in full
-
Bug Fix: Damage Text and Debuff Icons should now properly reset position when activated
