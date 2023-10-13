 Skip to content

Keeper's Toll update for 13 October 2023

Patch Build 0.6.7

Patch Build 0.6.7 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Released a small patch build improving some AI and adding QoL changes and bug fixes. Have a nice weekend!

Patch Notes

  • Linden Forest - Reduced the amount of death caps the Spore King summons if/when he enters the world

  • Curse: Deathcaps - Reduced the number of deathcaps spawned. Lowered the frequency and increased distance from player to allow slightly easier navigation

  • Invader AI: Invader will no longer be able to move while healing

  • Invader AI: Invader will no longer attempt to attack the player if the player is not within a reasonable line of sight

  • Invader AI: Invader will no longer ground roll into the player

  • Invader AI: Adjusted the attack speed and animation to be more manageable and fair

  • Refactored the Invader script in full

  • Bug Fix: Damage Text and Debuff Icons should now properly reset position when activated

Stingbot

