Patch Build 0.6.7

Released a small patch build improving some AI and adding QoL changes and bug fixes. Have a nice weekend!

Linden Forest - Reduced the amount of death caps the Spore King summons if/when he enters the world

Curse: Deathcaps - Reduced the number of deathcaps spawned. Lowered the frequency and increased distance from player to allow slightly easier navigation

Invader AI: Invader will no longer be able to move while healing

Invader AI: Invader will no longer attempt to attack the player if the player is not within a reasonable line of sight

Invader AI: Invader will no longer ground roll into the player

Invader AI: Adjusted the attack speed and animation to be more manageable and fair

Refactored the Invader script in full