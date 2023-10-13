fix/feat - added icon for the permanent regeneration effect provided by a life charm.
fix - gathering an harming item (belt) in map that result on a guardian death properly working
Thyria: Step Into Dreams update for 13 October 2023
Update - quick fixes
