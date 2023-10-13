 Skip to content

Aerostrike update for 13 October 2023

MF-01 Aerostrike - Hotfix 1.4.6.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugs:

  • Fixed a crash when trying to navigate the Shop Dock menu after closing the Shop window.

    This was caused by the Shop window referencing the old Landing Pad menu.

  • Fixed the Rebel Ops and Hel's Fighters Help prompt not displaying Gamepad bindings correctly.
  • Fixed an error where swapping ships in Hel's Fighters would create duplicate sets of Radars.

    Luckily the extra Radars would be destroyed when leaving room.

Techical Changes:

  • Added two help text prompts to Hel's Fighters Day 1.

