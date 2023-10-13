MF-01 Aerostrike - Hotfix 1.4.6.1

Bugs:
- Fixed a crash when trying to navigate the Shop Dock menu after closing the Shop window.
This was caused by the Shop window referencing the old Landing Pad menu.
- Fixed the Rebel Ops and Hel's Fighters Help prompt not displaying Gamepad bindings correctly.
- Fixed an error where swapping ships in Hel's Fighters would create duplicate sets of Radars.
Luckily the extra Radars would be destroyed when leaving room.
Techical Changes:
- Added two help text prompts to Hel's Fighters Day 1.
