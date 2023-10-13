- Added a "Base Type" sorting option for items
- Reduced the enemy damage scaling exponent from 1.2 to 1.08 on Spicy and Inferno
- Added 2 new item modifiers: Physical and Non-Physical Damage Reduction. These apply after resists, and as a result are strong in cases when your resists are low
- Fixed a bug where the hidden Lion + Shockwave combo skill wouldn't proc if you had 0 points invested in Be the Lion
- Fixed a bug where Weight of the Empire's mod wasn't applying properly
- Fixed some small layout bugs on certain resolutions
- Majorly improved the heap use and general performance of the map info display ingame
Don't Die, Collect Loot Playtest update for 13 October 2023
Bug Fixes, Balance, and 2 new item mods
Patchnotes via Steam Community
