October Update

Good Citizens,

We are pleased to announce new additions to the Arena for this month.

Enhancements

Skills

We have added the first school of magic, Mentalism. These abilities are focused on playing games with your opponent's mind rather than dealing direct damage. Magic abilities cannot be used if two weapons are equipped unless you have unlocked Deft Magic, a new skill under the Agility attribute.

Intuition - Choose 1 card to draw

- Add 1 Confusion card to target's deck

- 30% chance target will damage self when attacking

- Change target's intent

- Change target's intent Psy Op - Deal damage equal to number of cards in hand

Charisma is a new attribute that likewise will allow fighters to play mind games with an opponent.

Demoralize - Reduce number of attacks by 1

- Reduce number of attacks by 1

- Remove block from target

- +1 damage to target, -30% success chance

- Clear random effect from target

Items

Mentalist Robe - armor item that reduces the energy cost of Mentalism cards.

- armor item that adds a random effect at the start of each round

- crystal item that adds a random negative effect at the start of each round, +25 gold at the end of the round

- potion item that provides immunity to injury for 50 turns

- potion item that provides immunity to injury for 50 turns Discernment Potion - potion item that provides discernment for 50 turns

Opponents

Mentalist - will apply negative effects, may steal cards, and perform other unconventional actions

- will apply negative effects, use poisonous attacks

- will apply negative effects, use poisonous attacks Novice Mage - will do moderate attacks but has a chance to damage self

Presentation

Crowd sound effects have been added

10 new background music tracks

vfx for Block card

Balance

Skills

Rage - cost increased from 3 to 5. Adds 2 Confusion cards instead of 1.

- cost increased from 3 to 5. Adds 2 Confusion cards instead of 1.

Cards

Crush - inflicts injury in addition to previous effects

Items

Swift Dagger - cost increased from 150 to 200

We are working on adding Ether magic in November's update.