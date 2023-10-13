October Update

Good Citizens,
We are pleased to announce new additions to the Arena for this month.
Enhancements
Skills
We have added the first school of magic, Mentalism. These abilities are focused on playing games with your opponent's mind rather than dealing direct damage. Magic abilities cannot be used if two weapons are equipped unless you have unlocked Deft Magic, a new skill under the Agility attribute.
- Intuition - Choose 1 card to draw
- Confuse - Add 1 Confusion card to target's deck
- Disorient - 30% chance target will damage self when attacking
- Alter Intent - Change target's intent
- Psy Op - Deal damage equal to number of cards in hand
Charisma is a new attribute that likewise will allow fighters to play mind games with an opponent.
- Demoralize - Reduce number of attacks by 1
- Shout - Remove block from target
- Taunt - +1 damage to target, -30% success chance
- Denigrate - Clear random effect from target
- Crowd Favorite - +1 energy
Items
- Mentalist Robe - armor item that reduces the energy cost of Mentalism cards.
- Lucky Coat - armor item that adds a random effect at the start of each round
- Cursed Crystal - crystal item that adds a random negative effect at the start of each round, +25 gold at the end of the round
- Endurance Potion - potion item that provides immunity to injury for 50 turns
- Discernment Potion - potion item that provides discernment for 50 turns
Opponents
- Mentalist - will apply negative effects, may steal cards, and perform other unconventional actions
- Ninja - will apply negative effects, use poisonous attacks
- Novice Mage - will do moderate attacks but has a chance to damage self
Presentation
- Crowd sound effects have been added
- 10 new background music tracks
- vfx for Block card
Balance
Skills
- Rage - cost increased from 3 to 5. Adds 2 Confusion cards instead of 1.
- Composure - cost increased from 3 to 5. Adds 2 Confusion cards instead of 1.
Cards
- Crush - inflicts injury in addition to previous effects
Items
- Swift Dagger - cost increased from 150 to 200
We are working on adding Ether magic in November's update.
