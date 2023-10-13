Small Improvements to 0.1.2

Hey Shapers,

Small update: We’ve been hard at work making new content and features, but we’re also intensively reading and reviewing the feedback we’ve gotten from all of you. One thing that is coming up consistently is the length of loading times and performance issues on certain setups. This is something we will certainly be working on for the entirety of Early Access, but just to get some early improvements in your hands as soon as possible, we figured we’d release a new build today with some small improvements towards both these issues.

Overall, we expect players to see a 20% reduction in load screen times depending on their machine. We also expect players on lower end CPUs to have slightly better performance throughout the game.

We’re currently preparing a larger patch for next week that will contain more bug fixes,optimizations, and a fix specifically for a recurring crash on the Steam Deck. Stay tuned!

Metric Empire