Hello, Hunters!

We're making a quick pit stop on our way to the new updates to release a hotfix. This one is thanks to our players who reported this issues to us.

Changelog:

Fixed an issue where, when opening the game with a save file from a different version, you could receive achievements that you had not yet earned.

Fixed an issue in the Great Hall where projectiles were colliding in some specific areas of the traps.

Have a great hunt!

Cheers!