Stop Dead update for 13 October 2023

Stop Dead Early Access Patch 01 - Hotfix 01

Share · View all patches · Build 12436962 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug that could allow old runs to be submitted.
  • Fixed a bug that blocked progression in Engineer.

We are investigating wiping some more leaderboards due the the scroll wheel exploit that was fixed.

Changed files in this update

Open link