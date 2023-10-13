Block Story v13.2.0

Fixed a bug where the New Year's hat could be displayed on the Gontar pet

Heavy Metal swords no longer drop in Hardcore and Survival

Coins for trading

Coins may fall out when digging blocks

Recipe for melting coins in a furnace

Ability to purchase more than one item at a time in stores

Fixed display of dragon armor in the Alchemist shop

Grass does not grow or spread if it is painted

The bat spawns in caves

Explosions now ignite fireworks

Fixed game icon

Fixed distortion of the sound of melodies when the character moves quickly

Shadow Ax now restores 1 mana per second instead of 10

Fixed recipes for Ashkor, Xordaraxus and Dragonlord

Fixed opening inventory of Cats and Dogs

Miner's helmet gives 15 armor

Fixed Sun Shard staff

Some translation corrections and item descriptions

Many small bugs and improvements