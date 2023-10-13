 Skip to content

Block Story update for 13 October 2023

Block Story v13.2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 12436899 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug where the New Year's hat could be displayed on the Gontar pet
Heavy Metal swords no longer drop in Hardcore and Survival
Coins for trading
Coins may fall out when digging blocks
Recipe for melting coins in a furnace
Ability to purchase more than one item at a time in stores
Fixed display of dragon armor in the Alchemist shop
Grass does not grow or spread if it is painted
The bat spawns in caves
Explosions now ignite fireworks
Fixed game icon
Fixed distortion of the sound of melodies when the character moves quickly
Shadow Ax now restores 1 mana per second instead of 10
Fixed recipes for Ashkor, Xordaraxus and Dragonlord
Fixed opening inventory of Cats and Dogs
Miner's helmet gives 15 armor
Fixed Sun Shard staff
Some translation corrections and item descriptions
Many small bugs and improvements

Changed files in this update

Block Story Depot 270111
