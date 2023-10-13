Get them while you can!

 Skip to content

Lakeview Cabin 2 update for 13 October 2023

Last edited by Wendy

Hello everyone! I've been extremely busy cooking up a new gameplay trailer and making the Epilogue!

But I still wanted to let you guys have a little Friday patch, mostly to fix some bugs with achievements, but the patch ended up ballooning a bit.

I hope you have a great weekend!

-Roope

v0.57

All Episodes:

  • Replaced the initial flashlight in the replicator with a hammer
  • Fixed the sprite in the trophy menu for the machinegun to represent the one you unlock
  • Added a gas can for the matchbox unlock in the replicator
  • Tried a fix for the problem when picking up items immediately after they drop (from a display position or a container)
  • The trophies should now unlock better

Hub:

  • Fixed the Episode 3 save deletion not hiding the photobooth sprite
  • The ceiling dweller shouldn’t fall down slowly anymore
  • Made sure the items don’t appear between the character sprites (this one’s for you Mahir!)
  • Fixed the hitbox irregularity with the second dweller form

Episode 1:

  • Fixed the jarbabys sprites showing above water
  • Fixed the censor sheet at the altar not appearing (didn’t test, just assumed what was wrong with it, like I do with everything in my life which leads to many problems)
  • Reduced the radius the kids can reach hiding places and other places (was initially larger than the adults, now is the same, shouldn’t affect their ability to use anything)
  • Fixed the achievement for beating the episode not unlocking with a “bad good ending”
  • Made sure some of the stats get reseted for sure, this might’ve been the issue with the crown of thorns bleeding and scarecrow arriving earlier than he is meant to
  • Added a failure sound effect to the game in the attic
  • Made it so the torches get extinguished in the water
  • Increased Franks walking speed a bit so he shouldn’t get stuck in the well
  • Sharkboy shouldn’t jump so much anymore
  • Sharkboy should also get extinguished if burned when jumping

Episode 2:

  • Another try at optimising things…
  • Fixed the movie buff achievement not unlocking
  • The elevators shouldn’t stay in the “blood mode” when you restart anymore
  • Reduced the amount of cops
  • The darkened floors now have a slight light that affects objects and characters
  • Once again I tried to stop the cops from snoring when awake…
  • Tried a fix for the hotel trolleys having a hitbox after being trashed

Episode 4:

  • Gave the big mutant a censorbar for his dingus
  • Made it so if Frank has been aggroed, he will appear at locations more often, already angry
  • The fiends should now appear in greater numbers and won’t need as much provocation to appear after the first time

