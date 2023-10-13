Get them while you can!

Hello everyone! I've been extremely busy cooking up a new gameplay trailer and making the Epilogue!
But I still wanted to let you guys have a little Friday patch, mostly to fix some bugs with achievements, but the patch ended up ballooning a bit.
I hope you have a great weekend!
-Roope
v0.57
All Episodes:
- Replaced the initial flashlight in the replicator with a hammer
- Fixed the sprite in the trophy menu for the machinegun to represent the one you unlock
- Added a gas can for the matchbox unlock in the replicator
- Tried a fix for the problem when picking up items immediately after they drop (from a display position or a container)
- The trophies should now unlock better
Hub:
- Fixed the Episode 3 save deletion not hiding the photobooth sprite
- The ceiling dweller shouldn’t fall down slowly anymore
- Made sure the items don’t appear between the character sprites (this one’s for you Mahir!)
- Fixed the hitbox irregularity with the second dweller form
Episode 1:
- Fixed the jarbabys sprites showing above water
- Fixed the censor sheet at the altar not appearing (didn’t test, just assumed what was wrong with it, like I do with everything in my life which leads to many problems)
- Reduced the radius the kids can reach hiding places and other places (was initially larger than the adults, now is the same, shouldn’t affect their ability to use anything)
- Fixed the achievement for beating the episode not unlocking with a “bad good ending”
- Made sure some of the stats get reseted for sure, this might’ve been the issue with the crown of thorns bleeding and scarecrow arriving earlier than he is meant to
- Added a failure sound effect to the game in the attic
- Made it so the torches get extinguished in the water
- Increased Franks walking speed a bit so he shouldn’t get stuck in the well
- Sharkboy shouldn’t jump so much anymore
- Sharkboy should also get extinguished if burned when jumping
Episode 2:
- Another try at optimising things…
- Fixed the movie buff achievement not unlocking
- The elevators shouldn’t stay in the “blood mode” when you restart anymore
- Reduced the amount of cops
- The darkened floors now have a slight light that affects objects and characters
- Once again I tried to stop the cops from snoring when awake…
- Tried a fix for the hotel trolleys having a hitbox after being trashed
Episode 4:
- Gave the big mutant a censorbar for his dingus
- Made it so if Frank has been aggroed, he will appear at locations more often, already angry
- The fiends should now appear in greater numbers and won’t need as much provocation to appear after the first time
Changed files in this update