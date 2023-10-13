Get them while you can!

Hello everyone! I've been extremely busy cooking up a new gameplay trailer and making the Epilogue!

But I still wanted to let you guys have a little Friday patch, mostly to fix some bugs with achievements, but the patch ended up ballooning a bit.

I hope you have a great weekend!

-Roope

v0.57

All Episodes:

Replaced the initial flashlight in the replicator with a hammer

Fixed the sprite in the trophy menu for the machinegun to represent the one you unlock

Added a gas can for the matchbox unlock in the replicator

Tried a fix for the problem when picking up items immediately after they drop (from a display position or a container)

The trophies should now unlock better

Hub:

Fixed the Episode 3 save deletion not hiding the photobooth sprite

The ceiling dweller shouldn’t fall down slowly anymore

Made sure the items don’t appear between the character sprites (this one’s for you Mahir!)

Fixed the hitbox irregularity with the second dweller form

Episode 1:

Fixed the jarbabys sprites showing above water

Fixed the censor sheet at the altar not appearing (didn’t test, just assumed what was wrong with it, like I do with everything in my life which leads to many problems)

Reduced the radius the kids can reach hiding places and other places (was initially larger than the adults, now is the same, shouldn’t affect their ability to use anything)

Fixed the achievement for beating the episode not unlocking with a “bad good ending”

Made sure some of the stats get reseted for sure, this might’ve been the issue with the crown of thorns bleeding and scarecrow arriving earlier than he is meant to

Added a failure sound effect to the game in the attic

Made it so the torches get extinguished in the water

Increased Franks walking speed a bit so he shouldn’t get stuck in the well

Sharkboy shouldn’t jump so much anymore

Sharkboy should also get extinguished if burned when jumping

Episode 2:

Another try at optimising things…

Fixed the movie buff achievement not unlocking

The elevators shouldn’t stay in the “blood mode” when you restart anymore

Reduced the amount of cops

The darkened floors now have a slight light that affects objects and characters

Once again I tried to stop the cops from snoring when awake…

Tried a fix for the hotel trolleys having a hitbox after being trashed

Episode 4: