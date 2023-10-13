 Skip to content

War Room update for 13 October 2023

Firepower Update

Build 12436822

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Key points of the update

  • Substantial increase in firepower of the Abrams Tank and Apache Attack helicopter.

  • Increase in blast radius of all explosive weapons.

  • M2 Bradley Fighting Vehicle

  • Insurgent Sniper team

  • Defensive missions now have enemies appearing in consecutive waves at shorter intervals, increasing a chance of rapid enemy force size increase during a single engagement.

  • We added some missing event and mission images.

  • Further bug fixes mainly focused around the Interactive building feature, laying more groundwork for further Direct Orders improvements of garrisoning and clearing buildings.

  • Some further corrupt save system bugs resolved. 

Changed files in this update

