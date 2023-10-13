Firepower Update

Substantial increase in firepower of the Abrams Tank and Apache Attack helicopter.

Increase in blast radius of all explosive weapons.

M2 Bradley Fighting Vehicle

Insurgent Sniper team

Defensive missions now have enemies appearing in consecutive waves at shorter intervals, increasing a chance of rapid enemy force size increase during a single engagement.

We added some missing event and mission images.

Further bug fixes mainly focused around the Interactive building feature, laying more groundwork for further Direct Orders improvements of garrisoning and clearing buildings.