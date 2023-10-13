Firepower Update

Key points of the update
-
Substantial increase in firepower of the Abrams Tank and Apache Attack helicopter.
-
Increase in blast radius of all explosive weapons.
-
M2 Bradley Fighting Vehicle
-
Insurgent Sniper team
-
Defensive missions now have enemies appearing in consecutive waves at shorter intervals, increasing a chance of rapid enemy force size increase during a single engagement.
-
We added some missing event and mission images.
-
Further bug fixes mainly focused around the Interactive building feature, laying more groundwork for further Direct Orders improvements of garrisoning and clearing buildings.
-
Some further corrupt save system bugs resolved.
