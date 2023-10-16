- I added demons to the list of monsters. Taken (more or less) from the previous game "Temple of the Abyssal Winds".
- Also updated the graphics for trolls, since I used the previous troll graphics for the demons.
- Level-up now occurs only on rest.
- Various minor game file bugfixes.
The Accursed Crown of the Giant King update for 16 October 2023
Update Version 1.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
