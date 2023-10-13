 Skip to content

末世少女 Zombie Girl update for 13 October 2023

2023-10-14 Updated Description

Share · View all patches · Build 12436796 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I'm sorry for bringing you a bad game experience. There are many things that I didn't take into account when I first made the game. We will update and modify the game in the future, thank you for your support.

Here's what's updated

  1. Added a minimap
  2. Reduces the monster's health
  3. Reduces the monster's field of vision
    4, Optimize shooting feel, improve shooting accuracy, improve head shot damage
  4. Added some hidden gold targets
  5. Lowers the zombie's voice
  6. Weapon cases are now paused when opened
    8, Added the ability to save jams (In the ESC menu)
    9, Fixed some known bugs

