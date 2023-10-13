2023-10-14 Updated Description

I'm sorry for bringing you a bad game experience. There are many things that I didn't take into account when I first made the game. We will update and modify the game in the future, thank you for your support.
Here's what's updated
- Added a minimap
- Reduces the monster's health
- Reduces the monster's field of vision
4, Optimize shooting feel, improve shooting accuracy, improve head shot damage
- Added some hidden gold targets
- Lowers the zombie's voice
- Weapon cases are now paused when opened
8, Added the ability to save jams (In the ESC menu)
9, Fixed some known bugs
Changed files in this update