Casino Resort Tower update for 13 October 2023

[GAME PATCH] v0.7FC

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
FIXED:
  • Fixed an issue where people remained on the room usage list when they were not in the room.
  • Resolved the problem of the game crashing when a room and shift were assigned to an employee who was on their way to the casino on foot and had not yet arrived.
  • Fixed the mouse hover info of the rating bar, which displayed casino hotel ratings instead of rating points.
  • Resolved the issue of the employee room assignments window showing a "no rooms to assign" error, even when there were rooms available.
  • Fixed the problem of the assignment box not appearing on the vendor employee's info panel.
CHANGED:
  • Flyers marketing now starts as researched.
  • Social media marketing has been moved to the 'Marketing 2' research.

Changed files in this update

