[GAME PATCH] v0.7FC

FIXED:
- Fixed an issue where people remained on the room usage list when they were not in the room.
- Resolved the problem of the game crashing when a room and shift were assigned to an employee who was on their way to the casino on foot and had not yet arrived.
- Fixed the mouse hover info of the rating bar, which displayed casino hotel ratings instead of rating points.
- Resolved the issue of the employee room assignments window showing a "no rooms to assign" error, even when there were rooms available.
- Fixed the problem of the assignment box not appearing on the vendor employee's info panel.
CHANGED:
- Flyers marketing now starts as researched.
- Social media marketing has been moved to the 'Marketing 2' research.
