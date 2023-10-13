- Fixed the bug in the memory room that caused random teleportation.
- Reduced the difficulty of the normal and easy levels.
- Lowered the encounter rate in the first chapter.
Over Devil: Legend of the Sacred Stone update for 13 October 2023
10/14 Difficulty adjustments and bug fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
