Version 0.2 - Endless Survival, New Maps, & Balance

Endless Survival is finally here, and with it, a bevy of fixes and improvements, some new maps, and quite possibly the longest balance list we've ever done. And with it comes not only a leaderboard reset, but a Leaderboard Competition! Scroll to the bottom of this post for the full details.

Below is a video summary of what the patch entails. And beneath that, enjoy reading our lengthy patch notes of doom!

Endless Survival

Survival is now Endless! Instead of capping at Wave 30, it'll keep going and get increasingly more difficult over time.

Survival Upgrades have been replaced by the Meta Tech Tree.

-- With each run, you'll gain points that can be spent in this tree. These are permanent upgrades that do not affect your score.

-- However, you can only select one of two upgrades at each junction. By the time you max it out, you will have 18 out of 33 possible upgrades.

-- You are also able to respec your points.

-- In-game, under your Active Techs, your Meta Techs will also be listed.

-- With each run, you'll gain points that can be spent in this tree. These are permanent upgrades that do not affect your score. -- However, you can only select one of two upgrades at each junction. By the time you max it out, you will have 18 out of 33 possible upgrades. -- You are also able to respec your points. -- In-game, under your Active Techs, your Meta Techs will also be listed. Islands Map adjustments:

-- Free Adds per wave reduced from 2 to 1, but instead, the end of wave reward that gives Adds has been increased by 1.

-- The Warden Boss now moves faster in later waves of Endless.

-- Free Adds per wave reduced from 2 to 1, but instead, the end of wave reward that gives Adds has been increased by 1. -- The Warden Boss now moves faster in later waves of Endless. Wave Lists in both maps have had their lists adjusted to be generally more difficult. Wave 30 in particular is no longer 3x the length of the previous wave.

End of Wave Rewards now cap at 120 Credits, 6 Adds or 3 Recycles, 60 Power

Mine/Trap Techs will no longer show up in the reward pool if you have neither of those.

Quickplay

Added 3 new Quickplay maps: Exodus , Contingency and Interwoven that are 20 waves each.

, and that are 20 waves each. Minor adjustments to several Quickplay maps.

Co-op

Added 3 new Co-op maps: Tower , Expanse and Scattered that are 20 waves each.

, and that are 20 waves each. Two Fronts has been updated to feature 4 more waves and a bigger layout.

has been updated to feature 4 more waves and a bigger layout. Implemented player scaling to Co-op, meaning you can now play the Co-op maps with less players than intended.

-- This is done by rotating the rewards over the waves between the existing players, or granting them several times, in the case of a solo player, along with scaling up the passive rewards.

Improvements

Hard Difficulty has been added! The Difficulty Options are as follows:

-- Easy : 150 Lives. 80% HP. Score Multiplier x0.5. Playable in all modes except Survival.

-- Normal : 100 Lives. 100% HP. Score Multiplier x1. Playable in all modes.

-- Hard : 100 Lives. 120% HP. Score Mutliplier x1.5. Playable in all modes except Campaign.

has been added! The Difficulty Options are as follows: -- : 150 Lives. 80% HP. Score Multiplier x0.5. Playable in all modes except Survival. -- : 100 Lives. 100% HP. Score Multiplier x1. Playable in all modes. -- : 100 Lives. 120% HP. Score Mutliplier x1.5. Playable in all modes except Campaign. The Difficulty is now displayed when hovering over a replay on the leaderboard.

You will now always see your current leaderboard standing at the bottom of the leaderboard, regardless of what rank you're viewing.

Basic Hotkey Support has been added!

-- 1 through 8 on the Numrow will access your Towers.

-- 9 and 0 on the Numrow will access your two Overloads.

-- Shift + 1-3 can be used to Upgrade your Towers.

has been added! -- 1 through 8 on the Numrow will access your Towers. -- 9 and 0 on the Numrow will access your two Overloads. -- Shift + 1-3 can be used to Upgrade your Towers. "Show Damage Numbers" can now be toggled in-game.

Increased the size of Axon selection boxes so they're easier to click.

You can now see the Damage Amp value on an Axon that is selected.

Added a prompt to the Restart button in the in-game menu.

Updated our Survival save system.

You can now toggle the path indicator by pressing F11.

Seeker Drone is no longer static when not moving.

Replaced World Engine with Arc Reactor in Tutorial 5.

Mission 15 in the Campaign has been updated in its design:

-- It's a little easier to "connect the paths" now

-- Boss spawns on Wave 5 instead of Wave 4

-- Preplaced Link Blasters are all active now, platform distance has been tweaked to require 4 Adds in total to connect them to the main path

-- It's a little easier to "connect the paths" now -- Boss spawns on Wave 5 instead of Wave 4 -- Preplaced Link Blasters are all active now, platform distance has been tweaked to require 4 Adds in total to connect them to the main path A bunch of new icons have been added

Audio

Added two new music tracks.

Each track will now loop twice before transitioning to the next.

There is now a 60 second pause between music tracks.

Added environmental ambience tracks based on the current map biome that will play constantly in the background. These go under SFX in Settings.

Fixes

Fixed a Checkpoint abuse with Pre-placed Techs.

Fixed Plasma Vent and World Engine firing when nothing was nearby.

Fixed the overlapping paths on a rotator breaking valid placements on Quickplay map "Interwoven".

Fixed "Front targeting" not prioritizing Teleporters in the front.

Fixed the Wave preview not accounting for Mk II Axons in newer maps.

Fixed the Infector ability not disabling Gravity Driver and Gravity Generator.

Fixed a stacking bug with Link Blaster U2.

Fixed an issue where Drilling Laser U3 could trigger rapid-fire explosions on the edge of its range.

Fixed "Shield Break" effects not actually breaking Shields.

Fixed Orbital Cannon U3 sabotaging itself (none of its attacks actually fired) when the cooldown got really low.

Fixed "Wave End Blocker" not rewarding any Blockers beyond the initial pickup.

Fixed "Gain a Recycle when placing a Deployment within 3 range of the Exit" counting Blockers.

Fixed Sniper range indicator being incorrect. Adjusted the visual on this a bit, probably more tweaking to come.

Fixed Command Link U1 counting Blockers, Traps, Mines and Pre-placed towers.

Fixed Radiation Vent U2 erroneously listing a damage value.

Fixed an issue where the "Marked Tiles give Damage Amp" Tech was giving Nullreference Errors, and it is now reenabled in Survival.

Fixed an issue where the "Life Insurance" Meta Tech also prevented you from losing more than 50 lives to the Bosses in Survival.

Fixed the Meta Tech "Attrition" starting with full damage amp and decreasing rather than the opposite.

Fixed the "Overload Cost" Meta Tech increasing the cost by 2 instead of reducing it.

Fixed the Survival Meta Tech "Freebies" giving Techs that did nothing, or Techs from the lategame pool.

Fixed the Damage Graphs not being hidden when you toggled the UI.

Fixed the "No Adjacent Damage Bonus" Tech also applying to Mines and Traps.

Fixed an issue where the "Active Techs" button would disappear after being minimized in Replays.

Fixed an issue where the "Jump to Wave" functionality would display an incorrect wave count in Replays.

Fixed Gravity Generator U1 not applying EMP properly.

Fixed not being able to Start a new wave with Space Bar.

Fixed Replicants granting Score.

Fixed an issue that could give you an Argument Out of Range Exception in Co-op.

Fixed a typo in Mission 2

Balance

Score Multipliers

Life Multiplier no longer exists

Perfection Multiplier added:

-- If you get a Perfect Wave, congrats, you gain 10% of the amount of Score you earned that wave!

-- If you get a Perfect Wave, congrats, you gain 10% of the amount of Score you earned that wave! Path Multiplier has been severely reduced:

-- Before, it'd go up by a flat amount per X amount of tiles.

-- Now, it's based on the difference between your current path length and the starting path length. Additionally, the higher it goes, the more that diminishing returns affects it.

-- In a nutshell, most maps will let you to get to x1.5. Beyond that, it gets increasingly more difficult, and in most cases, it won't exceed past x2.

-- An entry has been added to the Codex, explaining exactly how this works.

-- Before, it'd go up by a flat amount per X amount of tiles. -- Now, it's based on the difference between your current path length and the starting path length. Additionally, the higher it goes, the more that diminishing returns affects it. -- In a nutshell, most maps will let you to get to x1.5. Beyond that, it gets increasingly more difficult, and in most cases, it won't exceed past x2. -- An entry has been added to the Codex, explaining exactly how this works. Speed Multiplier reduced:

-- Old : Starts at x2. Starts declining after 100% of the Wave Length + 10 seconds.

-- New : Starts at x1.25. Starts declining after 130% of the Wave Length.

-- This still decays over the same period of time as before. In general, killing fast is still rewarding, but not by as silly of an amount.

-- : Starts at x2. Starts declining after 100% of the Wave Length + 10 seconds. -- : Starts at x1.25. Starts declining after 130% of the Wave Length. -- This still decays over the same period of time as before. In general, killing fast is still rewarding, but not by as silly of an amount. Easy Difficulty Multiplier increased from x0.25 to x0.5

-- The reason it was so low before was because the Speed Multiplier was super high. Now with it not as inflated, Easy doesn't need to suffer as big a penalty.

-- The reason it was so low before was because the Speed Multiplier was super high. Now with it not as inflated, Easy doesn't need to suffer as big a penalty. Axons spawned during a wave no longer give any score.

Effects

Damage Amps & Damage Buffs now stack additively instead of multiplicatively. So for example, if you had 20%, 25%, and 30% Damage Amps...

-- Old: 1.2 1.25 1.3 = 1.95 = 95% Damage Amp

-- New: 1 + 0.2 + 0.25 + 0.3 = 1.75 = 75% Damage Amp

-- The reason this was applied was because stacking them was outright silly. Individual Amps, in most cases, weren't a problem. But when you stacked them, you could very well reach x2 or even x3 damage and delete Axons at the spawn. Now with them stacking additively, we can safely buff weaker ones without them stacking together so dangerously.

Overload Balance

Boost Range Overload range boost multiplier from x2 to x3

Nuke Overload flat damage increased from 40 to 50

Amplify Damage Overload duration increased from 4s to 5s

Smart Targeting

Most single-target towers will now focus down Support Axons and Spawners, provided nothing is close to leaking. This affects the following towers:

Pulseray

Link Blaster

Plasma Cannon

Sniper

Inertia Blaster

Seeker Drone

Arc Reactor

Orbital Cannon

Drilling Laser

And these towers will now prioritize the following Axons:

Mass Teleporters

Mass Cloakers

All healing support units: Repairer, Adv. Repairer, Supply Tank and Medivac

Protectors

Purgers

Spawners: Carriers & Replicators

MegaCorp Towers

Pulseray:

Damage increased from 14 to 16

U1 adjusted:

-- Damage reduced from 16 to 12

-- Power cost from 25 to 30

-- Instead of increasing damage per consecutive attack, it increases attack rate by x1.15, up to a max of x4

-- DPS wise, this is about 25% higher than the previous version. Additionally, since Pulseray has a 0.1s mini-stun, this upgrade now takes advantage of it.

-- Damage reduced from 16 to 12 -- Power cost from 25 to 30 -- Instead of increasing damage per consecutive attack, it increases attack rate by x1.15, up to a max of x4 -- DPS wise, this is about 25% higher than the previous version. Additionally, since Pulseray has a 0.1s mini-stun, this upgrade now takes advantage of it. U2 adjusted:

-- Damage increased from 16 to 20

-- No longer increases attack rate

-- Now has a global cap of 10 Power per wave, no matter how many Pulserays you have. This makes it usable in all modes without being outright silly in Survival.

-- Damage increased from 16 to 20 -- No longer increases attack rate -- Now has a global cap of 10 Power per wave, no matter how many Pulserays you have. This makes it usable in all modes without being outright silly in Survival. U3 replaced:

-- Old : Upon killing an Axon, attack rate is drastically increased for the next few attacks.

-- New : Ignores Shields, and deals massive bonus damage to Shielded Axons.

-- The old upgrade was stupidly good early, and then fell off a cliff, making it useless. Now it's, well, useless early, but becomes incredibly powerful vs. Shields.

-- : Upon killing an Axon, attack rate is drastically increased for the next few attacks. -- : Ignores Shields, and deals massive bonus damage to Shielded Axons. -- The old upgrade was stupidly good early, and then fell off a cliff, making it useless. Now it's, well, useless early, but becomes incredibly powerful vs. Shields. Tech adjusted:

-- No longer ignores Shields

-- Attack rate increased by 30%

-- No longer ignores Shields -- Attack rate increased by 30% For Pulseray, we decided to adjust its Upgrades to scale much stronger than before. This does come at the cost of them being near useless early (except U2). However, the tower should no longer be considered a "wasted pick" in your Loadout.

Blast Cannon:

Damage increased from 10 to 12

U1 stack damage increased from 4 to 6

Link Blaster:

Attack rate increased from 1.5s to 1.2s

U1 now Ignores Shields instead of reducing 2 Shield Charges per attack

-- There's not much point in it reducing Shields when U3 does that job but infinitely better.

-- There's not much point in it reducing Shields when U3 does that job but infinitely better. U2 power cost from 35 to 30

Portable Generator:

Credit cost increased from 25 to 30

-- For what it does, it's too convenient, so we bumped the cost.

-- For what it does, it's too convenient, so we bumped the cost. Tech adjusted to increase damage of MegaCorp Deployments from +5 to +25%

-- Also tooltip wording now states Deployments instead of Towers. This was technically true before, now it's properly clarified. Enjoy putting them next to Plasma Vents & Proximity Mines!

Plasma Vent:

Damage increased from 5 to 6

U2 Damage Amp reduced from 40% to 20%

-- This one was an oversight on our part. At one point, it didn't have any linger duration, so 40% made sense. After we added the linger duration, we forgot to dial the actual Amp % down.

-- Additionally, power cost from 25 to 30

-- This one was an oversight on our part. At one point, it didn't have any linger duration, so 40% made sense. After we added the linger duration, we forgot to dial the actual Amp % down. -- Additionally, power cost from 25 to 30 Tech, damage bonus per adjacent empty tile reduced from +2 to +1

-- It's one thing to power up from a tech; it's another thing entirely to potentially more than double in power

-- It's one thing to power up from a tech; it's another thing entirely to potentially more than double in power Now only triggers when an Axon is nearby. This doesn't affect its balance, but it should reduce its performance cost when used en masse, especially in late-game.

Fixed a bug that allowed its attack rate to be affected by the Mine Recharge Rate tech

Gravity Trap:

U1 power cost from 30 to 25

U3 pull range from 1 to 1.5

Target Marker:

U2 mega buffed:

-- Cooldown reduced from 20s to 10s

-- Damage Amp increased from 10% to 30%

-- Damage Amp Increment increased from +2% to +10% per bounce

-- Effect Duration increased from 4s to 5s

-- Effect Bounce Range from 2 to 5

Proximity Mine:

Now has unlimited charges

U2 AoE increased from 0.5 to 0.6

-- This shouldn't affect its actual balance much. However, this does mean when a Replicant passes by, the explosion will actually hit the darn thing.

-- This shouldn't affect its actual balance much. However, this does mean when a Replicant passes by, the explosion will actually hit the darn thing. Tech no longer increases charge count by +1

Vex Industries Towers

Plasma Cannon:

Damage increased from 24 to 32

Attack rate reduced from 1.7s to 2s

U1 damage over time increased from 12 over 6s to 16 over 8s

U2 adjusted:

-- EMP duration from 6s to 5s

-- EMP cooldown from 10s to 8s

-- EMP duration from 6s to 5s -- EMP cooldown from 10s to 8s Tech has been replaced:

-- Old : Ignores Shields

-- New : Attacks periodically bounce once, 8s cooldown

-- : Ignores Shields -- : Attacks periodically bounce once, 8s cooldown It now shoots a bit slower, but hits harder. Plus its attack rate lines up with U2's EMP cooldown and the Tech's bounce cooldown better than before. The tower has crazy utility, and as thus, the tech has been adjusted so that it no longer ignores one of its only weaknesses.

Reaper:

Damage increased from 6 to 7

U1 has been replaced:

-- Old : Range increased by 1

-- New : If the target is below 50% HP, this tower applies a 50% slow for 2s.

-- : Range increased by 1 -- : If the target is below 50% HP, this tower applies a 50% slow for 2s. U2 has been replaced:

-- Old : Applies an EMP periodically. Was identical to Plasma Cannon U2's EMP effect.

-- New : When it kills an Axon, buff the attack rate of this tower and adjacent towers by 30% for 5s.

-- This effect was on the Tech, now it's an Upgrade and more powerful

-- : Applies an EMP periodically. Was identical to Plasma Cannon U2's EMP effect. -- : When it kills an Axon, buff the attack rate of this tower and adjacent towers by 30% for 5s. -- This effect was on the Tech, now it's an Upgrade and more powerful Tech replace, range increased by 1

Sniper:

Damage increased from 50 to 55

Range increased from 3-5 to 3-6

U1 adjusted:

-- Damage increased from 36 to 40

-- No longer removes minimum range, range adjusted from 0-6 to 2-7

-- Damage increased from 36 to 40 -- No longer removes minimum range, range adjusted from 0-6 to 2-7 U3 AoE increased from 1.5 to 2

On the whole, Sniper was a bit on the weak side, and somehow, it got outranged by World Engine, so now that's fixed.

Missile Launcher:

Damage increased from 18 to 20

U3 damage from 12 to 15

-- Targeting has also been adjusted. If there's an Axon in range that has Armor, it'll switch to that; otherwise it'll continue to shoot the same target.

Mass Driver:

U3 adjusted:

-- Damage reduced from 45 to 40

-- Power cost increased from 35 to 40

-- Even with these nerfs, as long as you can get 8+ Tiles with it, this upgrade is still worth it. And there's numerous maps where you can pull off 12 or even 15+ Tiles.

Gravity Driver:

U3 adjusted:

-- Range increased from 6 to Global

-- Slow reduced from 50% to 45%

Command Link:

U1 replaced:

-- Old : Connected Towers gain 15% Damage

-- New : If connected to only 1 or 2 Towers, increase their Range by 2.

-- This used to be a no-brainer upgrade. Now, it has utility to work in tighter locations.

-- : Connected Towers gain 15% Damage -- : If connected to only 1 or 2 Towers, increase their Range by 2. -- This used to be a no-brainer upgrade. Now, it has utility to work in tighter locations. U2 replaced:

-- Old : Recovers lives equal to the number of towers connected, but only lives that were lost this wave.

-- New : Gain 1 Life for every 2 Towers connected. Global cap of 6 Lives per wave.

-- Old version was really confusing, and kind of mediocre. This one does have less "recovery" power, but it means you can go over your max lives.

-- : Recovers lives equal to the number of towers connected, but only lives that were lost this wave. -- : Gain 1 Life for every 2 Towers connected. Global cap of 6 Lives per wave. -- Old version was really confusing, and kind of mediocre. This one does have less "recovery" power, but it means you can go over your max lives. U3 adjusted:

-- Power cost from 20 to 25

-- Power bonus per connected tower reduced from +3 to +2

-- Power cost from 20 to 25 -- Power bonus per connected tower reduced from +3 to +2 Tech replaced:

-- Old : Connected Towers gain an additional 1 Range

-- New : Connected Towers gain 10% Damage

-- Hooray, you still get your damage upgrade! It's just on the Tech, and it's less powerful.

-- : Connected Towers gain an additional 1 Range -- : Connected Towers gain 10% Damage -- Hooray, you still get your damage upgrade! It's just on the Tech, and it's less powerful. In general, Command Link was a "staple tower" that was strictly too powerful before. Now it's been dialed back but also given more flexibility.

EMP Mine:

Now has unlimited charges

EMP duration from 6s to 7s

EMP cooldown from 10s to 15s

U1 replaced:

-- Old : +2 Charges

-- New : --5s Cooldown

-- : +2 Charges -- : --5s Cooldown U3 adjusted:

-- AoE increased from 2 to 3

-- No longer deals % Current HP damage

-- Now properly Breaks Shields

-- AoE increased from 2 to 3 -- No longer deals % Current HP damage -- Now properly Breaks Shields Tech now triggers an aftershock with a 3s delay

In general, EMP Mine shouldn't expend itself as fast anymore, and it's been powered up in some departments

Astrosys Labs Towers

Inertia Blaster:

U3 will now recover to max damage if it doesn't attack for 15s

Tech replaced:

-- Old: Ignores Shields

-- New: Max damage increased by 10

-- This is already a powerful tower. Its Tech should not let it bypass one of its only weaknesses.

Seeker Drone:

Damage increased from 7 to 8

U1 bonus damage increased from +7 to +8

EMP Gatling:

U1 attack rate reduced from 0.4s to 0.5s

U3 Damage Amp from 20% to 30%

-- For an Amp that's both single-target and conditional, it was pretty weak, hence the large buff.

Gravity Generator:

Slow increased from 30% to 35%

U3 bonus slow increased from 20% to 30%

Network:

Damage increased from 4 to 5

Damage cap increased from 30 to 40

Temporal Mine:

Now has unlimited charges

"Cannot be teleported again" debuff duration reduced from Infinite to 30s

U2 slow duration increased from 3s to 5s

U3 adjusted:

-- No longer reduces range

-- Damage Amp reduced from 25% to 20%

-- No longer reduces range -- Damage Amp reduced from 25% to 20% Tech replaced:

-- Old: Instead teleports Axons forward, applying a Damage Amp, only applied to Unupgraded Temporal Mines

-- New: Gains 2 Teleport Range for each adjacent walkable tile

-- Now it's useful on all Upgrades, and it encourages you to avoid clumping a bunch in one spot

New Frontier Towers

Artillery:

U1 replaced:

-- Old : Range increased by 2, minimum range removed, attack rate increased

-- New : No longer deals impact damage, instead deals drastically increased damage-over-time

-- : Range increased by 2, minimum range removed, attack rate increased -- : No longer deals impact damage, instead deals drastically increased damage-over-time U3 now deals Plasma Damage

Tech adjusted:

-- Old : +6 Damage

-- New : Range increased by 2

-- : +6 Damage -- : Range increased by 2 Overall, it has more utility, and with the Tech, it can reach some fun locations, regardless of the Upgrade

Cryobeam:

Tooltip has been adjusted to list an attack cap instead of "60% Max Slow", because due to the Slow Formula in this game, 60% was false anyways. Its Max Slow is actually 0.8 0.8 0.8 = 0.512 = 51.2%

U2 now has a global cap of 10 Power per wave, just like Pulseray U2

U3 adjusted:

-- Old : Target instead receives a speed boost and has a Damage Amp applied to it for a short duration.

-- New : Applies a stacking speed boost and Damage Amp to the target, up to a cap. Each stack has its own duration.

-- Damage Amp from 50% in one attack to 15% per attack

-- Speed Boost from 30% in one attack to 10% per attack

-- Attack cap increased from 1 to 3, effectively

-- Before, this one was way too strong, particularly in a single shot. Now it requires stacking for it to reach the equivalent strength.

-- : Target instead receives a speed boost and has a Damage Amp applied to it for a short duration. -- : Applies a stacking speed boost and Damage Amp to the target, up to a cap. Each stack has its own duration. -- Damage Amp from 50% in one attack to 15% per attack -- Speed Boost from 30% in one attack to 10% per attack -- Attack cap increased from 1 to 3, effectively -- Before, this one was way too strong, particularly in a single shot. Now it requires stacking for it to reach the equivalent strength. Tech adjusted:

-- Old: Attacks bounce, but Slow reduced to 15% per stack

-- New: Attacks bounce, but Slow/Amp duration reduced from 3s to 2s

-- Now it applies properly to both the Slow & Amp effects, and in a much cleaner way

Drilling Laser:

U1 adjusted:

-- Old : Retains 35% of its damage when switching targets

-- New : Base damage increased, now deals Plasma Damage

-- The old upgrade wasn't bad, but it's the type of thing that should be applied to all Upgrades, so we moved it to the Tech.

-- : Retains 35% of its damage when switching targets -- : Base damage increased, now deals Plasma Damage -- The old upgrade wasn't bad, but it's the type of thing that should be applied to all Upgrades, so we moved it to the Tech. Tech replaced:

-- Old: Ignores Armor

-- New: Retains 25% of its damage when switching targets

Plasmathrower:

Damage increased from 5 to 6

Targeting priority changed from Nearest Target to Furthest Target

-- This means it will no longer sabotage itself and consistently hit everything in a line while still having the flexibility to be able to hit two lanes, if set up properly.

-- This means it will no longer sabotage itself and consistently hit everything in a line while still having the flexibility to be able to hit two lanes, if set up properly. U1 now also increases firing arc from 60 to 90

U2 adjusted:

-- Damage increased from 2 to 3

-- DoT increased from 3 over 3s to 5 over 5s

Frag Hammer:

U1 replaced:

-- Old : Side nodes deal 80% damage.

-- New : If it strikes an isolated target, it deals x4 Damage.

-- U1 was super redundant with its Upgrades, it now should serve a decent purpose as a hybrid finisher

-- : Side nodes deal 80% damage. -- : If it strikes an isolated target, it deals x4 Damage. -- U1 was super redundant with its Upgrades, it now should serve a decent purpose as a hybrid finisher U2 stun from 0.75s to 0.6s

-- This was somehow outdamaging U3 because it would manage to hit the same target twice, and U3 is supposed to be the raw DPS option

-- This was somehow outdamaging U3 because it would manage to hit the same target twice, and U3 is supposed to be the raw DPS option Tech adjusted to gain the attack rate bonus if there are no adjacent deployments, instead of "nothing in a 3x3 area"

Nuclear:

U2 replaced:

-- Old : Deals additional damage if there's less than 4 Axons in range

-- New : Axon Shields do not recharge while in range

-- Nuclear doesn't need three damage upgrades. This was the least used one, so we replaced it with a support effect.

-- : Deals additional damage if there's less than 4 Axons in range -- : Axon Shields do not recharge while in range -- Nuclear doesn't need three damage upgrades. This was the least used one, so we replaced it with a support effect. U3 adjusted:

-- Debuff can no longer stack and now only refreshes inside the range of another Nuclear U3

-- Debuff damage increased from 8 over 4s to 30 over 10s

World Engine:

Damage increased from 9 to 11

Attack rate reduced from 3s to 4s

Tech replaced:

-- Old : Ignores Armor

-- New : Attack rate increased by 1s

-- Lategame, being able to Ignore Armor is a very powerful effect, and World Engine is already a strong tower. It's a buff to mid-game, nerf to late-game.

-- : Ignores Armor -- : Attack rate increased by 1s -- Lategame, being able to Ignore Armor is a very powerful effect, and World Engine is already a strong tower. It's a buff to mid-game, nerf to late-game. Will now wait for an Axon to enter its range before attacking, instead of all of them attacking at the same time

Now ignores Shields

-- This is actually a nerf, because this means grabbing a bunch of World Engines no longer negates Shields in a massive radius

Radiation Vent:

U1 replaced:

-- No longer deals % Current HP damage or slows

-- Now the damage over time it deals to the Axon is also applied equally to its Armor

-- No longer deals % Current HP damage or slows -- Now the damage over time it deals to the Axon is also applied equally to its Armor U2 slow increased from 25% to 30%

U3 adjusted:

-- Damage increased from 45 over 15s to 80 over 20s

-- Bounce range increased from 3 to 5

Tech Balance

In Survival, there were many Techs that had a max wave. With Endless being a thing, the majority of these techs no longer have a max wave.

-- There are a handful that stop showing up from Wave 30 onwards, and they're specific to the Islands Survival map, which has a limited number of islands and preplaced towers

-- There are a handful that stop showing up from Wave 30 onwards, and they're specific to the Islands Survival map, which has a limited number of islands and preplaced towers +12 Credits each wave increased to +16 Credits

+6 Power each wave increased to +8 Power

+1 Add every 2 Waves increased to +2 Adds every 3 Waves

+1 Blocker every 2 Waves increased to +2 Blockers every 3 Waves

+1 Recycle every 4 Waves increased to +1 Recycle every 3 Waves

There's two sets of techs that reduce Credit Costs on Towers, and another that reduces it for Traps & Mines. These have been rolled together and now affect all Deployments.

-- Credit Cost Tech 1 from -4 to -5

-- Credit Cost Tech 2 from -15% to -10%

-- Credit Cost Tech 1 from -4 to -5 -- Credit Cost Tech 2 from -15% to -10% Likewise, there's two sets of techs that reduce Power on Towers, and another that reduces it for Traps & Mines. These have been rolled into one and now affect all Deployments.

Tech that reduces Credit Costs by up to -10 now only affects Towers instead of all Deployments

Tech that gives Increased Mine Charges no longer does so

-- This is because all Mines now have Unlimited Charges

-- This is because all Mines now have Unlimited Charges Boost on Leak Attack Rate increased from 15% to 25% for 8s

Tower Initial Bonus Damage increased from 10% to 30%

Lives at end Length Threshold increased from 10% to 20%

Damage Amp at end increased from 10% to 20%

Marked Tile Damage Amp increased from 10% to 20%

Interest Tech Credit gain based on unspent Credits increased from 10% to 15%

+1 Blocker when Selling a Tower no longer shows up in Survival

Axon Balance

As listed in the massive list above, many towers received buffs, including ones intended for early game. However, we don't want to make that phase of the game easier, so as a result, numerous early game Axons (and a few underwhelming late-game Axons) are receiving a minor HP bump. Early game, it should feel about the same as before.

Scout HP increased from 36 to 40

Sentinel HP increased from 90 to 100

Juggernaut HP increased from 270 to 300

Transport HP increased from 60 to 70

Squadron HP increased from 18 to 20

-- Squadrons now have 4 Shield Charges, up from 1

-- Squadrons now have 4 Shield Charges, up from 1 Berserker HP increased from 60 to 70

Booster adjusted:

-- HP increased from 90 to 100

-- Boost duration increased from 0.25s to 0.3s

-- HP increased from 90 to 100 -- Boost duration increased from 0.25s to 0.3s Regenerator HP increased from 100 to 110

Cloaker adjusted:

-- HP increased from 70 to 90

-- Cloak cooldown increased from 2s to 3s

-- HP increased from 70 to 90 -- Cloak cooldown increased from 2s to 3s Infector HP increased from 90 to 100

Avenger Squadron HP increased from 42 to 50 per unit

Linked Squadron HP increased from 50 to 60 per unit

Purger adjusted:

-- HP increased from 100 to 120

-- Can no longer be shut down by EMP. To counterbalance, we've nerfed its effect values a bit.

-- Cleanse effect duration reduced from 2s to 1.5s

-- Cleanse cooldown increased from 5s to 6s

-- HP increased from 100 to 120 -- Can no longer be shut down by EMP. To counterbalance, we've nerfed its effect values a bit. -- Cleanse effect duration reduced from 2s to 1.5s -- Cleanse cooldown increased from 5s to 6s Overcharge Tank adjusted:

-- HP increased from 100 to 110

-- Boost speed increased from x1.75 to x3.2

-- Boost duration reduced from 4s to 2s

-- While the net distance is nerfed, the effect is way more noticeable. For a more mid-to-lategame Axon, its effect was considerably underwhelming before.

-- HP increased from 100 to 110 -- Boost speed increased from x1.75 to x3.2 -- Boost duration reduced from 4s to 2s -- While the net distance is nerfed, the effect is way more noticeable. For a more mid-to-lategame Axon, its effect was considerably underwhelming before. Mass Cloaker HP increased from 120 to 130

Colossus HP reduced from 450 to 400

Hoverjets now move 50% slower when jumping over Towers

Additionally, any Axons with Healing effects have been adjusted so they recover a small amount of % HP. This is overall a slight nerf in most modes except Survival. As the HP Multiplier cranks up over time, these healing effects will no longer get outscaled.

Repairer heal from 30 to 28 + 2% of targets' Max HP

Adv. Repairer heal from 100 to 95 + 2% of targets' Max HP

Medivac heal from 40 to 40 + 1% of targets' Max HP

Supply Tank heal from 5 to 3 + 0.5% of targets' Max HP

Regenerator heal from 4 to 3 + 1% of its Max HP per second

Linked Squadron heal from 20 to 20 + 0.5% of its Max HP per second

And that's everything for Version 0.2! With that many changes, Score Leaderboards have been reset. Enjoy climbing the ranks again! Speaking of which...

Survival Leaderboard Competition

Do you have what it takes to reach the top of the Survival leaderboards? Well, in a week, look forward to our first ever leaderboard competition!

Be the top person on the Survival Leaderboards for the First Map !

for the ! To prove this, stream your run, and provide a link to the VOD (and timestamp, if it's a longer video).

-- Once the competition begins, we'll have a dedicated channel/thread for this on our Discord).

-- Once the competition begins, we'll have a dedicated channel/thread for this on our Discord). This'll run from October 20th to 27th.

-- Start and cutoff times will be 10am PST / 1pm EST / 7pm CET.

Winner of the competition will get $200! We'll post a Steam Event reiterating this info when the time officially starts.