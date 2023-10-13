- Fixed an issue where the AI would break if they evaluated their summoning skill.
- Fixed a visual bug when playing in screens different from 16:9 and the tooltip goes to the black areas
Our Adventurer Guild update for 13 October 2023
Patch 0.6589
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2026001 Depot 2026001
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update