Update: 0.7.1 - Friday the 13th

With this update, the time of mysticism, riddles and, of course, incredible rewards will come.

OMINOUS VALLEY

Experience the magic of Halloween on Valley, immersed in darkness and mystery. The moon and stars play together, creating a unique Halloween night atmosphere.

Magical pumpkins are hidden all over the map, each one like a living beacon of the night.

Maybe they can hide something...?

HALLOWEEN PASS

Immerse yourself in the Halloween atmosphere with our unique "Halloween Pass".

Similar to the Battle Pass, this special pass provides access to exclusive rewards with a distinctive Halloween spirit.

Collect them all and rise to the next level!

TRICK OR TREAT!

HALLOWEEN BOOST

Earn extra bonuses by fighting the dark forces and becoming a hero in this horror night.

From October 13 to November 3, each match will bring you an additional 25% of credits and experience!

This is your chance to use the magic of Halloween and raise your skill level to a new height.

OTHER CHANGES

The ability to customize weapons directly in the game without leaving the server has finally returned to the game.

The speed of the aiming animation has been increased;

Join our Discord.

There you can find news about the game faster, get quick help with any problems, and also take part in various contests with in-game rewards.

You can also support us on Patreon and get unique rewards, including an exclusive skin for weapons, as well as information leaks from development and early access to game updates.



See you on the battlefield!

—Polygon Team