3.23.12.0 Update Notes

Item Stats

Item descriptions now automatically include a variety of stats, from damage to movement speed to recoil control. More stats and tuning will surely follow feedback after the update.



Multi-line Text Chat

Text chat messages can finally span multiple lines. Previously, the length was enforced by a 127 byte limit, severely restricting languages with multi-byte characters. This limit is now 512 bytes for player messages and 2048 for plugins.



News Feed

Before on the left, after on the right. The old news feed was created separately from the rest of the game's menus, so it didn't match the UI scale or your custom theming. All of the UI is finally unified under one roof!



New Outfits

With Halloween on the horizon, six new outfits have been accepted from the Curated Workshop into the Stockpile:



Autumn Comforts Bundle by Basil Cat and NSTM

Beekeeper Bundle by biedaktokox

Executioner Bundle by WalnuT_Orion and sympathizer

Goth Bundle by FlodotelitoKifo and Emizip

Untombed Pharaoh Bundle by SirAdy and Animatic

Wandering Wizard Bundle by Timo987

Behind the Scenes

Item descriptions, multi-line text chat, and the main menu news feed all have one thing in common: Their size depends on the amount of content. It may seem silly, but Unturned could not automatically adjust the UI layout according to content size until this update. If you're interested in more details, please check out this documentation link:

Glazier support for IMGUI, uGUI, and UI Toolkit

A button to mute text chat per player has been added to the player list in further response to concerns raised about multiplayer toxicity earlier this year. Additionally, voice and text blocks are now saved between sessions to your Steam Cloud.

Spawn tables should be much nicer to work with. Their asset files can use the newer list format, eliminating the tedious index-based keys. They fully support GUIDs to reduce conflicts (even if the target type, like items, doesn't support GUIDs yet). Failed spawns provide additional context in what triggered them.

Before this update, your NPC dialogue choices were sent to the server for NPC logic, but the UI relied on locally predicting the following message and response. Over the years, this caused a few issues, like broken interactions if the server rejected your choice or relied on a randomized value (e.g., dialogue-driven spawns in custom modes). Dialogue has been rewritten so that the server has complete control over the flow of events, fixing these problems and introducing new possibilities.

Unturned has gradually gotten better at enforcing file integrity in multiplayer, preventing a variety of easy cheats related to modifying assets. A more complicated case involved replacing the Unity player's resource/scene files to override assets not yet stored in asset bundles, like skin and hair. With this update, those Unity files are now protected as well.

Miscellaneous:

UI_Requirements option enables more complex quests with multiple stages rather than showing all the steps upfront.

Considering farmables are often repurposed as item-generating machines, Rain_Affects_Growth and Harvest_Rewards options make them less plant-like and allow non-item uses, e.g., to unlock a door.

Changelog

Added

Stat values in all item descriptions, and Use_Auto_Stat_Descriptions [bool] item option to turn off.

Autumn Comforts, Beekeeper, Executioner, Goth, Pharaoh, and Wandering Wizard bundles from the Curated Workshop.

Left_Handed_Characters_Mirror_Equipable [bool] option for text items like Buak maps. Defaults to true.

UI_Requirements option for quest conditions to hide certain steps until other steps are complete.

Barricade_Wall build type for barricades without interactive function.

Support for the newer dat list format and GUID references in spawn table assets.

ThirdPerson_Zoom [float] property for scopes. Defaults to 1.25.

"-TimeOverlay" command-line flag to show seconds since startup under FPS in upper-left.

"-LogSpawnTablesAfterLoadingLevel" command-line flag to log all spawn chances.

Player list button to mute text chat messages per-player.

Rain_Affects_Growth [bool] and Harvest_Rewards options for farmable items.

NPC Global Event Messenger component for mods.

Override Relevant Distance option for Effect Spawner component.

Optional integration with Unity's newer UI system: UI Elements / UI Toolkit.

Player_Life_Health NPC reward type.

Changed

Per-player voice and text chat mute is saved between sessions.

Text chat (finally) supports more than two lines per message. Raised player-sendable length from 127 to 512.

Converted main menu featured workshop and news feed to same UI system as the rest of the game.

Pressing camera focus hotkey in volumes editor with nothing selected returns near to world origin.

Effects support replication using quaternion for rotation rather than forward vector.

Unity scene and resources files are included in multiplayer hash validation.

Character preview adjusts render target resolution to match on-screen size.

NPC dialogue tree is no longer locally predicted.

Updated from Unity 2020.3.38 to 2021.3.29.

Fixed