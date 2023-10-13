Welcome to Budget Backrooms! (0.0.12 Alpha) | 13th of October 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12436489 · Last edited 13 October 2023 – 17:59:20 UTC by Wendy

New Release! What's new?

After a long time, destroyed sanity, and squeezed brains, a new update has been processed.

⚙ General Changes

The Memerooms (Gamemode)

Experience the most goofiest way to play Budget Backrooms

21st century humor now has been added to Budget Backrooms

Quandale Dingle makes its appearance! He will chase you no matter what (definitely not Garry's Mod inspired)

Copyrighted music & sounds, good luck streaming the game on Twitch (Streamer Mode is available from the Gamemode page)

Or any other platform that gives an instant DMCA Strike and takes your whole stream down.

Redesigned Video Settings

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 1.0 (AMD FSR 1.0 for short) has now been integrated into the game. [it's up to you if you really want to enable it]*

Anti-Aliasing must be set to Low or better in order for this option to be available.

The resolution slider has been removed in favour of this function for now. (not sponsored)

More FPS, at the expense of image quality.

You can choose from the options:

Ultra Quality

Quality

Balanced

Performance

Off

More (integrated) Achievements.

Audio Settings is now more customizable.

Wow! You can disable the main menu music?!11

Changed Audio Subsystem to Steam Audio (screw you Google Resonance for loud sounds).

New Main Menu cutscene.

Added The Fog .

You can die in two ways in Level 1.

Attempted to improve flaslight cookie and range.

Player(s) can now disable Discord RPC Integration (requires game restart)

Smilers now get a slight delay before attacking.

🗺 Map Changes

Level 0

Fixed Arrow Color

Changed the Howler's post processing effect when really close to entity.

Level "!"

More reflections, and increased Smiler Speed, with a slight jumpscare

Other

Added Level 4 and Level 1 A2 and another "secret" one

🎨 UI Changes

New Main Menu UI.

All the settings are now available, and can be customized in-game without having to switch to the Main Menu!!!!!!

Resized the controls corner reminder.

Added a "seamless" transition between levels (loading text).

More yapping in the Disclaimer Screen.

Buttons that open a link in the browser will show a tooltip instead of an extra dialogue.

🐞 Known Issues