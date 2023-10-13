 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Budget Backrooms update for 13 October 2023

Welcome to Budget Backrooms! (0.0.12 Alpha) | 13th of October 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12436489 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Release! What's new?

After a long time, destroyed sanity, and squeezed brains, a new update has been processed.

⚙ General Changes

  • The Memerooms (Gamemode)

  • Experience the most goofiest way to play Budget Backrooms

  • 21st century humor now has been added to Budget Backrooms

  • Quandale Dingle makes its appearance! He will chase you no matter what (definitely not Garry's Mod inspired)

  • Copyrighted music & sounds, good luck streaming the game on Twitch (Streamer Mode is available from the Gamemode page)

  • Or any other platform that gives an instant DMCA Strike and takes your whole stream down.

  • Redesigned Video Settings

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 1.0 (AMD FSR 1.0 for short) has now been integrated into the game. [it's up to you if you really want to enable it]*

  • Anti-Aliasing must be set to Low or better in order for this option to be available.

  • The resolution slider has been removed in favour of this function for now. (not sponsored)

  • More FPS, at the expense of image quality.

  • You can choose from the options:

  • Ultra Quality

  • Quality

  • Balanced

  • Performance

  • Off

  • More (integrated) Achievements.

  • Audio Settings is now more customizable.

  • Wow! You can disable the main menu music?!11

  • Changed Audio Subsystem to Steam Audio (screw you Google Resonance for loud sounds).

  • New Main Menu cutscene.

  • Added The Fog.

  • You can die in two ways in Level 1.

  • Attempted to improve flaslight cookie and range.

  • Player(s) can now disable Discord RPC Integration (requires game restart)

  • Smilers now get a slight delay before attacking.

🗺 Map Changes

Level 0
  • Fixed Arrow Color
  • Changed the Howler's post processing effect when really close to entity.
Level "!"
  • More reflections, and increased Smiler Speed, with a slight jumpscare
Other
  • Added Level 4 and Level 1 A2 and another "secret" one

🎨 UI Changes

  • New Main Menu UI.
  • All the settings are now available, and can be customized in-game without having to switch to the Main Menu!!!!!!
  • Resized the controls corner reminder.
  • Added a "seamless" transition between levels (loading text).
  • More yapping in the Disclaimer Screen.
  • Buttons that open a link in the browser will show a tooltip instead of an extra dialogue.

🐞 Known Issues

  • Level 1 Optimization

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2589201
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link