Early Access Patch #2: New Content, Reworks, Fixes, and Achievements

Win a game on insane difficulty with 0 fog tiles remaining on the map.
Connect 6 different gateways, or unstable gateways on a single map.
Store 30 of each resource at the same time in a single game.
Connect to every relic on the map in a single game, on insane difficulty.
Win a game on insane difficulty without losing a single building to storm damage.
New Content
Redistributor (relic) > randomly rerolls tiles in a 3x3 target area and then fogs them. Costs 4 energy to use. Doesn't affect tiles with buildings on them or wasteland tiles
Unstoppable Fissure (augment) > Causes a vertical line of tiles centered on this ruin and stretching to the top and bottom edge of the map to explode
Isolated Fortifications (augment) > Your remote buildings are shielded while they are not adjacent to any other buildings. Remote buildings are marked by every storm.
Machine Protocol (augment) > When this augment is first acquired, convert all unoccupied tiles adjacent to this ruin into Node tiles.
Corrupted Engineering (augment) > Relics provide +2 metal, +2 water, + 2 energy income while connected. Relics no longer provide abilities.
Reworks/Adjustments
Ice Mine buffed > -3e/t instead of -4
Reusable Parts simplification > Newly constructed Platforms are scrap walled. Platforms cost 1 additional metal
Explosive Growth secondary effect changed > now is Water Tanks cost 1 less metal but explode during storms leaving a plus of grass if not on grass.
Tinkerer secondary effect changed > no longer provides a shield but instead reveals a significant area around each revealed relic
Hardened Pods reworked into Integrated Pods > All Supply drops on the map now have a Node tile under them.
Pump aquifer buff > energy cost increased to 8e but water cost removed
Mini Shield reworked into Cluster Shield >> Shields all tiles within range 0 while connected. Range is increased by 1 for each adjacent Cluster Shield.
Hydrolab reworked >> now costs 2m and has -2e/t but +1w/t. Can only be built on ice. Alternate water collection with an ability upside
Genesis Device rework >> Reveals the nearest unrevealed ice tile to your base. Converts the closest sand tile to each visible ice tile on the map into grass. Closest sand tiles must be in the same valley as their source ice tile. (still functions in a similar way but now has a vision component at the expense of blind global effect. Scales better with a heavy vision game but also provides vision when energy/scans are limited)
Sustainable architecture rework >> Water storage buildings constructed next to ice tiles place grass, metal storage constructed next to ore place scrap shield, energy storage constructed next to lava or node are shielded
spore tumor ability rework >> still converts valley in range X to grass but now also clears all mountains in a straight line X tiles from spore tumor. Spreads it's own valley. Cost increased to 4 water per use (essence remains the same but now is self-expanding)
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where you could spawn on the very edge of the map and lose part of your starting reveal area. Base will now always spawn at least 2 tiles from the edge of the map.
