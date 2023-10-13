 Skip to content

Farmer's Life update for 13 October 2023

Open beta 0.9.56

Farmer's Life update for 13 October 2023

Open beta 0.9.56

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changes
  • The game now saves its state MUCH faster than before. Especially those with larger cultivated fields will feel this improvement.
  • Kerosene lamps now burn fuel. Remember to turn them off if they're not needed. Or switch to electric lighting.
  • Trailers and wagons now have more effective brakes and won't roll down an incline without reason.
  • A picked up distillery now returns all the fuel and mash (if it remained untouched).
  • You can no longer "produce" honey by the method: place a beehive in the summer, collect honey, destroy the beehive, place it again, and repeat.
  • From now on, Kazimierz has permission to build and electrify within his farm's area right from the start.
  • Bales of hay/grass/wheat/oats/straw are now more spacious.
  • The motorcycle's trunk has become more spacious, and the water pots in the kitchen and distilleries are larger.
  • Seeds now take up significantly less space in the inventory.
  • Barrels for liquids no longer fit in Kazimierz's pocket. They must be carried by hand or transported in another way.
  • Barrels with liquids and fuel barrels are now much harder to tip over.

