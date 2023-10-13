Open beta 0.9.56

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Changes
- The game now saves its state MUCH faster than before. Especially those with larger cultivated fields will feel this improvement.
- Kerosene lamps now burn fuel. Remember to turn them off if they're not needed. Or switch to electric lighting.
- Trailers and wagons now have more effective brakes and won't roll down an incline without reason.
- A picked up distillery now returns all the fuel and mash (if it remained untouched).
- You can no longer "produce" honey by the method: place a beehive in the summer, collect honey, destroy the beehive, place it again, and repeat.
- From now on, Kazimierz has permission to build and electrify within his farm's area right from the start.
- Bales of hay/grass/wheat/oats/straw are now more spacious.
- The motorcycle's trunk has become more spacious, and the water pots in the kitchen and distilleries are larger.
- Seeds now take up significantly less space in the inventory.
- Barrels for liquids no longer fit in Kazimierz's pocket. They must be carried by hand or transported in another way.
- Barrels with liquids and fuel barrels are now much harder to tip over.
