Gearbits update for 13 October 2023

1.0.1 patch

Last edited by Wendy

Hello, I've uploaded a little patch for today. It's got some features that were requested by players.

  • Hover and flight modes now have distinct beeps when switching between them.
  • Friendly fire has been disabled.

The biggest changes that come with this patch are modification to game systems that are needed for the wave survival mode. That's right, the wave mode is coming! But because I messed with some stuff "Under the hood" there's a chance that I broke something. If that happens, make some noise in the community forums and I'll come up with a fix.

